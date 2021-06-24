Base Layers Market by Product Type (Polyester, Merino, Wool, Nylon, Cotton, and Others), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), End User (Men, Women, and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online, Brand Based Stores, Hypermarket, Retail Store, Whole Sale, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030)

Base layer is a primary layer of clothes that is closest to the skin. It helps to keep the skin cool or warm, along with absorbing sweat and keep the wearer comfortable. These clothes are used in activities such as snow sports, mountaineering, hiking, walking, cycling, and others. People are even wearing these clothes under jeans & leggings during day to day actives such as shopping and during working hours in office. During sports activities, these clothes release heat, which help increase blood flow in muscles and prevent muscles sores. Rise in adoption of base layers in sports and daily activities are significant factors that drive the growth of the base layer market.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segment Covered Products Type, Price Point, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Companies Covered Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd., Under Armour Inc.,. Nike Inc., Adidas AG, The Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face Inc

COVID-19 Impact analysis-

During pre-pandemic phase, economy was suffering from several crisis due to lockdown. Base layer industry faced some extreme and terrible impact of COVID-19 crisis. As in case of clothes majority of people follow traditional ways of shopping by visiting and prefer in store-purchases by checking out fabric and material of clothes. Due to lockdown, people were unable to visit stores and disruption of supply chain led to some drastic changes in the base layer market.

COVID-19 outbreak and disruptions in supply chain, led to scarcity. Online distribution channels are playing a vital role in supporting the base layer market growth. Now people have started shifting toward online purchases and key manufactures such as decathlon have started operations from their online platforms which also gives assurance to their customers about quality and preferred brands. Online platforms started bridging gaps in supply chain, thus boosting the growth of the segment in the market.

Top Impacting Factors-

Sportswear are made up of breathable materials, which absorb sweat. Adoption of base layers product by athletes has a significant impact on the demand for base layer products. These products provide heat & support to muscles for performing high intensity sports activities such as climbing, hill walking, running, and cross-country skiing .Applications of base layer in sports wear is a key factor that drives the growth of the base layer market.

Base layer products are available for daily use and these products thus help keep the body warm during the winters and cool in summers. Application of base layer in daily wear has increased the demand for these products in day to day life, thus boosting the market growth.

In the last few years, awareness among youth about benefits of base layers has been increased and with the rise in demand for athletic products, people have started adopting base layer products as sportswear. Use of wick-fabric is a major reason behind the growth of the base layer market as it is suitable for everyone.

Market Trends-

Famous sports persons and celebrities are launching new base layer products under their well-established brand name. Thus, base layer products are gaining huge prominence in clothing and sportswear industry. Companies such as Hrx by Hrithik Roshan & one8 by Virat Kohli are offering new and designer base layer products which attract premium/medium segment customers and play a significant role in the market growth.

Increase in popularity of sportswear and changes in life style of people increases the adoption of sportswear in day to day life. Rise in emergence of sportswear and base layer products boost its sale and demand for base layer products which is expected boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key segments covered

Product Type

Polyester

Merino

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Other

Price Point

Premium

Medium

Economy

End User

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel

Online

Brand Based Stores

Hypermarket

Wholesale

Retail Store

Others

Region-

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key benefits of report-

This study presents the analytical depiction of the base layers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the base layers market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the base layers market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed base layers analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Questions answered in the report –

Who are the leading market players active in the base layers market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What is base layers market prediction in the future?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the market?

