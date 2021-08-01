Bartsch does not rule out peace operations | free press

The election manifesto of the left is quite clear: all foreign broadcasts of the Bundeswehr should be ended. However, exceptions are not completely excluded.

Berlin (dpa) – The left-wing faction leader Dietmar Bartsch does not categorically exclude the participation of the Bundeswehr in peace missions abroad.

“You know, I’ve never heard anyone from the left say the blue helmets from Cyprus should be withdrawn,” Bartsch said in the ARD summer interview on Sunday. The left-wing election manifesto says: “The Bundeswehr must be withdrawn from all missions abroad.”

The island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea has been divided into a Greek Cypriot part in the south and a smaller Turkish Cypriot part in the north since a Greek coup d’état and a Turkish military intervention in 1974. The United Nations strives for peace on the ground with a blue helmet mission. German soldiers are not involved in the operation.

While left-wing leader Janine Wissler strictly rejects missions abroad after previous statements, co-leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow also cited the Cypriot mission in the past as an example of an exception for peacekeeping missions.

Bartsch emphasized, “We reject combat missions.” He said: “We have the disaster in Afghanistan, we see the wounded soldiers in Mali, we see many other situations. And I don’t want Mali to end up like Afghanistan, a headless run-out.”