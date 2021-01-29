Barley Malt Extract Market 2020 Edition Report with Impact of COVID-19 |Top Leaders- GrainCorp, Rahr Corporation., Soufflet Group, Malt Products Corporation

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Barley Malt Extract Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the barley malt extract market report are GrainCorp, Rahr Corporation., Soufflet Group, Malt Products Corporation, Barmalt., Muntons plc, Viking Malt PureMalt, Imperial Malts Ltd.., Malteurop, BOORTMALT, Maltexco S.A., Holland Malt, IREKS GmbH, Simpsons Malt, Inc EDME, Laihian Mallas, MEURA, Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Barley malt extract market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising demand of natural sweeteners is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Barley malt extract obtained from malted barley is a pale-dark is colored natural sweetener used in multiple products due to its flavor and its utilization as honey or sugar in multiple recipes. Malted barley is first smashed and then, strained in order to obtain a liquid. This liquid is further subjected to evaporation which leaves a pale-dark colored syrupy liquid which is referred to as barley malt extract.

The high demand of barley malt extract in the food and beverage industry owning to its high protein content and ease of malting is one of the major key factors driving the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The product is extensively used in the production of alcoholic beverages such as beer and whiskey, hence, the growth in alcoholic beverage industry increases the demand for barley malt extract. Additionally, growing awareness about the health benefits barley based food and beverages, rapid urbanization in developing nations and change in consumer’s preferences and lifestyle are factors influencing the barley malt extract market. Furthermore, emergence of new food and beverage related markets, increase in demand for organic malt ingredients and extracts and the growing popularity of craft beer extend profitable opportunities to the market players.

On the other hand, the fluctuation of beer market and quality of barley due to weather conditions are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Pricing pressure on the manufacturers because of complications in the distribution network and supply of counterfeit malt and equipment are factors projected to challenge the barley malt extract market.

By Source (Conventional, Organic),

Form (Liquid, Powder),

Product Type (Light Extracts, Ambe Extracts, Dark Extracts),

Grade (Standard Malt, Specialty Malt),

Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other)

The countries covered in the barley malt extract market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the barley malt extract market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the high consumption of beer, change in consumer’s preference towards lighter and healthier food choices and growing popularity of craft beer in this region.

