Barium Carbonate Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global barium carbonate market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Barium carbonate is a white, odourless and heavy salt of barium with the chemical formula BaCO3. It is widely used as flux in ceramics, as an ingredient in specialty glass and fine glassware, in the treatment of salt brines, etc.

Market Trends:

Barium carbonate is widely used for glazing ceramic tiles as it acts as a crystallizing and matting agent and synthesizes unique colors when combined with specific coloring oxides. A rise in construction activities across the world has increased the usage of tiles, thereby stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, barium carbonate increases the luster and refractive index of glass. Therefore, it is utilized in the production of cathode ray tubes, glass filters, optical glass and borosilicate glass. Several other factors that are contributing to the growth of the barium carbonate market include rising population, inflating disposable incomes, and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural activities. Looking forward, the market value is anticipated to cross US$ 861 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period.

Barium Carbonate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global barium carbonate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of key regions and region.

Breakup by Key Regions:

China

Japan

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Glass

Brick and Clay

Barium Ferrites

Photographic Paper Coatings

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

