Barium Carbonate Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global barium carbonate market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Barium carbonate is a white, odourless and heavy salt of barium with the chemical formula BaCO3. It is widely used as flux in ceramics, as an ingredient in specialty glass and fine glassware, in the treatment of salt brines, etc.

Market Trends:

Barium carbonate is widely used for glazing ceramic tiles as it acts as a crystallizing and matting agent and synthesizes unique colors when combined with specific coloring oxides. A rise in construction activities across the world has increased the usage of tiles, thereby stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, barium carbonate increases the luster and refractive index of glass. Therefore, it is utilized in the production of cathode ray tubes, glass filters, optical glass and borosilicate glass. Several other factors that are contributing to the growth of the barium carbonate market include rising population, inflating disposable incomes, and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural activities. Looking forward, the market value is anticipated to cross US$ 861 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period.

Barium Carbonate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global barium carbonate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of key regions and region.

Breakup by Key Regions:

  • China
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Glass
  • Brick and Clay
  • Barium Ferrites
  • Photographic Paper Coatings
  • Others

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

