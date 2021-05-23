Barge Transportation Market: What are the Key Growth Opportunities?

The Growth of Barge Transportation market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The rising consumption of North American oil is escalating lot of barges, as several petrochemical and energy companies mainly turn to the canal, coastal and rivers waterways to get North American crude to refineries in U.S. and Canada and will increase the usage of liquid cargo barge over the forecast period. With expanding petrochemical industry rise the shipments across the regions.

The expanding usage of inland waterways in the transportation of chemical, agricultural and farms products will further propel the growth of barge transportation market. The import-export of crude oil and petrochemical is extensively depended upon marine transportation, and increasing demand for oil & petroleum products strengthen the trade, results in the growth of barge transportation market.

The strong interconnectivity of canal and rivers across the countries and regions will fuel the business and will lead to an increases demand for petrochemical transportation. As a result, could boost the manufacturing of Tank Barges. Advantages of barges transportation in terms of emissions, fuel usage and capacity compare to railcars and trucks are the key factors deriving the growth of barge transportation market in the near future.

