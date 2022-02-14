Bargain price for this powerful pedestal, ranging from 900 to 320 euros

The American manufacturer Klipsch is known worldwide for its high-end audio devices, which are optimized for almost perfect sound reproduction by using the horn principle. If you’re a true audiophile or an enthusiast who wants the best, here’s a good plan that shouldn’t leave you indifferent, since we’re talking about the Klipsch RF-82MKII floorstanding speaker, a model that benefits from a discount of 580 euros.

Klipsch RF-82MKII: a very powerful speaker with perfect audio quality

The Klipsch RF-82MKII is therefore a column speaker due to its slim shape. Contrary to what is common today, the brand continues to use wood for the box, plastic if you want quality sound.

Inside there are 2 Cerametallic member speakers measuring 20cm in size and a titanium dome tweeter and a compression chamber mounted on a Tractrix horn. It also has two large flush vents on the back to take advantage of bass reflex technology. And what’s more, it covers a wide audio spectrum. You will have sound quality like never before and when you connect it to a video system it will be a real treat for your ears when watching your movies.

In terms of performance, this floorstanding speaker develops no less than 600 watts peak or 150 watts RMS and 98 dB output power, imagine that with 2 speakers like this!

To get this speaker you had to pay €899.99 but only took advantage of a €580 discount which brought it to €319.99 or €639.99 for a pair. This is still a 64% reduction in the instant discount. After that we also have a good plan for a very honorable soundbar from LG with a 7.1.2 surround system.

If you’d like to see what’s on offer on Klipsch, just click the button below.

