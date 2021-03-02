Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021 Latest Research and Advancements Outlook – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Internap Corporation, Amazon Web Services

The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The bare metal cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Internap Corporation, Packet Inc. (An Equinix Inc. Company), Scaleway Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, Rackspace Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., LightEdge Solutions, Inc and others.

Competitive Landscape

– In April 2020, IBM Cloud added AMDs second-generation server chips to its portfolio. AMDs 96-core EPYC 7642 processors can boast a maximum clock speed of 3.3 GHz and support for up to four terabytes of memory per socket. The processors will power IBM Clouds latest bare-metal offerings, especially for data analytics, electronic design automation, AI, virtualized, and other containerized workloads. The servers are available in IBM data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, and can be on a monthly pay-as-you-use model.

– In April 2020, Oracle Cloud launched new bare metal and virtual instances powered by AMDs second-generation Epyc Rome processors, intended for HPC and big data analytics workloads. The bare metal E3 standard computes case supports 128 CPUs, 2 TB of RAM, and comes with 100 Gbps standard network bandwidth.

Key Market Trends

BFSI to Hold a Significant Share Over the Forecast Period

– The banking vertical predominantly requires bare-metal cloud services with the rise in the transactions and details related to them.

– Moreover, the critical need for high security and data protection during online banking, secure transactions, and access violations has also pushed the data traffic demanding the use of bare metal cloud solutions.

– Additionally, financial firms heavily rely on technology and data, in all aspects of their business. In areas, such as risk analytics, derivatives pricing, quantitative modeling, portfolio optimization, and bank stress-testing, the use of high-performance computing (HPC) for a quick performance of complex calculations on large data sets is becoming increasingly prevalent.

– Banks and brokers are anticipated to typically use HPC and grid computing for tasks, such as real-time risk management, as they handle thousands of transactions for clients around the world at any given moment.

– Proprietary trading outfits, meanwhile, often need HPC to run sophisticated models. These parameters are expected to drive the growth in the adoption of bare metal cloud in the sector.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Bare Metal Cloud market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Bare Metal Cloud market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Bare Metal Cloud market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Bare Metal Cloud market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Bare Metal Cloud market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Bare Metal Cloud market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

