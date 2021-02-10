Barcode Readers Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2021-2030

Barcode Readers Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global barcode readers market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the barcode readers market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the barcode readers market will progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the barcode readers market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. TMR’s study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the barcode readers market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the barcode readers market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn & Million Units).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the barcode readers market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the barcode readers market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in Report on Barcode Readers Market

The report provides detailed information about the barcode readers market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the barcode readers industry so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of barcode readers?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the barcode readers market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the barcode readers market?

Which will be the fastest growing end user segment?

Research Methodology – Barcode Readers Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to combine the barcode readers market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the barcode readers market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the barcode readers market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the barcode readers market.

Barcode Readers Market – Segmentation

TMR’s research study assesses the barcode readers market on the basis of form factor, type, end user, and region. The report presents the extensive market dynamics and progressive trends associated with different segments and how they are influencing the growth prospects of the barcode readers market.

Form Factor

Handheld

Fixed

Type

Wired

Wireless

End User

Retail & e-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Warehouse

Courier & Postal Services

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Aviation, Port, etc.)

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Barcode Readers Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Factor Analysis

4.2.1. Forecast Factors

4.2.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.2.3.1. Drivers

4.2.3.2. Restraints

4.2.3.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.3.1. By Form Factor

4.3.2. By Type

4.3.3. By End-user

4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.4.1. Barcode Readers Market Concentration Rate

4.4.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

4.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.5. Analysis of Barcode Readers, By Technology

4.5.1. Laser

4.5.2. Sensors (LED/ CCD)

4.5.3. Image Processing

4.6. Analysis of Barcode Readers, By Class

4.6.1. 1D

4.6.2. 2D

4.6.3. 3D

4.7. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Barcode Readers Market

4.7.1. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.7.1.1. Increase in Spending

4.7.1.2. Decrease in Spending

4.7.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.8. Market Outlook

5. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2015-2030

5.1.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019

5.1.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030

5.1.2. Market Volume Analysis (Million Units), 2015-2030

5.1.2.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019

5.1.2.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030

6. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by Form Factor

6.1. Key Segment Analysis

6.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Form Factor, 2018 – 2030

6.2.1. Handheld

6.2.2. Fixed

7. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by Type

7.1. Key Segment Analysis

7.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2030

7.2.1. Wired

7.2.2. Wireless

8. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 – 2030

8.2.1. Retail & E-commerce

8.2.2. Transportation & Logistics

8.2.3. Warehouse

8.2.4. Courier & Postal Services

8.2.5. Manufacturing

8.2.6. Healthcare

8.2.7. Others (Aviation, Port, etc.)

9. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2030

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

10. North America Barcode Readers Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

10.2.1. By Form Factor

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By End-user

10.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 – 2030

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico

10.4. U.S. Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

10.5. Canada Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

10.6. Mexico Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

11. Europe Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

11.2.1. By Form Factor

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By End-user

11.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Germany Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

11.5. U.K. Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

11.6. France Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

11.7. Italy Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

11.8. Spain Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

12. APAC Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

12.2.1. By Form Factor

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.3. By End-user

12.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. ASEAN

12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4. China Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

12.5. India Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

12.6. Japan Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

12.7. ASEAN Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

13.2.1. By Form Factor

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.3. By End-user

13.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

13.3.1. The United Arab Emirates

13.3.2. South Africa

13.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

13.4. The United Arab Emirates Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

13.5. South Africa Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

14. South America Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

14.2.1. By Form Factor

14.2.2. By Type

14.2.3. By End-user

14.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

14.3.1. Brazil

14.3.2. Argentina

14.3.3. Rest of South America

14.4. Brazil Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

14.5. Argentina Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Advantech Co., Ltd.

16.1.1. Company Details

16.1.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.1.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.1.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.1.5. Strategic Overview

16.2. Alien Technology

16.2.1. Company Details

16.2.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.2.3. Key Competitors

16.2.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.2.5. Strategic Overview

16.3. Bluebird Inc.

16.3.1. Company Details

16.3.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.3.3. Key Competitors

16.3.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.5. Strategic Overview

16.4. Cipherlab Co., Ltd

16.4.1. Company Details

16.4.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.4.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.4.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.5. Strategic Overview

16.5. Cognex Corporation

16.5.1. Company Details

16.5.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.5.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.5.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.5.5. Strategic Overview

16.6. Datalogic S.p.A

16.6.1. Company Details

16.6.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.6.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.6.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.6.5. Strategic Overview

16.7. Feig Electronics GmbH

16.7.1. Company Details

16.7.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.7.3. Key Competitors

16.7.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.7.5. Strategic Overview

16.8. Guangzhou NETUM Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

16.8.1. Company Details

16.8.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.8.3. Key Competitors

16.8.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.8.5. Strategic Overview

16.9. HENEX IOT Technology (Guangzhou) Inc.

16.9.1. Company Details

16.9.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.9.3. Key Competitors

16.9.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.9.5. Strategic Overview

16.10. Honeywell International

16.10.1. Company Details

16.10.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.10.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.10.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.10.5. Strategic Overview

16.11. JADAK, A Novanta Company

16.11.1. Company Details

16.11.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.11.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.11.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.11.5. Strategic Overview

16.12. Keyence Corporation

16.12.1. Company Details

16.12.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.12.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.12.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.12.5. Strategic Overview

16.13. SATO Europe GmbH

16.13.1. Company Details

16.13.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.13.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.13.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.13.5. Strategic Overview

16.14. Scan Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

16.14.1. Company Details

16.14.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.14.3. Key Competitors

16.14.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.14.5. Strategic Overview

16.15. SICK AG

16.15.1. Company Details

16.15.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.15.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.15.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.15.5. Strategic Overview

16.16. SSE Technologies

16.16.1. Company Details

16.16.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.16.3. Key Competitors

16.16.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.16.5. Strategic Overview

16.17. Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

16.17.1. Company Details

16.17.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.17.3. Key Competitors

16.17.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.17.5. Strategic Overview

16.18. Wasp Barcode Technologies

16.18.1. Company Details

16.18.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.18.3. Key Competitors

16.18.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.18.5. Strategic Overview

16.19. Zebex Industries Inc.

16.19.1. Company Details

16.19.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.19.3. Key Competitors

16.19.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.19.5. Strategic Overview

16.20. Zebra Technologies

16.20.1. Company Details

16.20.2. Business Overview / Portfolio

16.20.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019

16.20.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.20.5. Strategic Overview

17. Key Takeaways

Continue….

