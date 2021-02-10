Barcode Readers Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2021-2030
Barcode Readers Market – Scope of the Report
A latest study collated and published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global barcode readers market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the barcode readers market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the barcode readers market will progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the barcode readers market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. TMR’s study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the barcode readers market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the barcode readers market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn & Million Units).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the barcode readers market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the barcode readers market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in Report on Barcode Readers Market
The report provides detailed information about the barcode readers market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the barcode readers industry so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
- How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of barcode readers?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the barcode readers market between 2020 and 2030?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the barcode readers market?
- Which will be the fastest growing end user segment?
Research Methodology – Barcode Readers Market
The research methodology adopted by analysts to combine the barcode readers market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the barcode readers market.
During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the barcode readers market.
For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the barcode readers market.
Barcode Readers Market – Segmentation
TMR’s research study assesses the barcode readers market on the basis of form factor, type, end user, and region. The report presents the extensive market dynamics and progressive trends associated with different segments and how they are influencing the growth prospects of the barcode readers market.
Form Factor
- Handheld
- Fixed
Type
- Wired
- Wireless
End User
- Retail & e-Commerce
- Transportation & Logistics
- Warehouse
- Courier & Postal Services
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Others (Aviation, Port, etc.)
Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary – Global Barcode Readers Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Market Factor Analysis
4.2.1. Forecast Factors
4.2.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.2.3.1. Drivers
4.2.3.2. Restraints
4.2.3.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.3.1. By Form Factor
4.3.2. By Type
4.3.3. By End-user
4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.4.1. Barcode Readers Market Concentration Rate
4.4.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.5. Analysis of Barcode Readers, By Technology
4.5.1. Laser
4.5.2. Sensors (LED/ CCD)
4.5.3. Image Processing
4.6. Analysis of Barcode Readers, By Class
4.6.1. 1D
4.6.2. 2D
4.6.3. 3D
4.7. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Barcode Readers Market
4.7.1. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.7.1.1. Increase in Spending
4.7.1.2. Decrease in Spending
4.7.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2015-2030
5.1.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019
5.1.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030
5.1.2. Market Volume Analysis (Million Units), 2015-2030
5.1.2.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019
5.1.2.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030
6. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by Form Factor
6.1. Key Segment Analysis
6.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Form Factor, 2018 – 2030
6.2.1. Handheld
6.2.2. Fixed
7. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by Type
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2030
7.2.1. Wired
7.2.2. Wireless
8. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Key Segment Analysis
8.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 – 2030
8.2.1. Retail & E-commerce
8.2.2. Transportation & Logistics
8.2.3. Warehouse
8.2.4. Courier & Postal Services
8.2.5. Manufacturing
8.2.6. Healthcare
8.2.7. Others (Aviation, Port, etc.)
9. Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2030
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America Barcode Readers Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)
10.2.1. By Form Factor
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By End-user
10.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 – 2030
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
10.4. U.S. Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
10.5. Canada Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
10.6. Mexico Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
11. Europe Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)
11.2.1. By Form Factor
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By End-user
11.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. U.K.
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Rest of Europe
11.4. Germany Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
11.5. U.K. Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
11.6. France Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
11.7. Italy Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
11.8. Spain Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
12. APAC Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)
12.2.1. By Form Factor
12.2.2. By Type
12.2.3. By End-user
12.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. ASEAN
12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4. China Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
12.5. India Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
12.6. Japan Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
12.7. ASEAN Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)
13.2.1. By Form Factor
13.2.2. By Type
13.2.3. By End-user
13.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030
13.3.1. The United Arab Emirates
13.3.2. South Africa
13.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
13.4. The United Arab Emirates Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
13.5. South Africa Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
14. South America Barcode Readers Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)
14.2.1. By Form Factor
14.2.2. By Type
14.2.3. By End-user
14.3. Barcode Readers Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030
14.3.1. Brazil
14.3.2. Argentina
14.3.3. Rest of South America
14.4. Brazil Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
14.5. Argentina Barcode Readers Market Opportunity Growth Analysis (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2020 – 2030
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Advantech Co., Ltd.
16.1.1. Company Details
16.1.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.1.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.1.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.1.5. Strategic Overview
16.2. Alien Technology
16.2.1. Company Details
16.2.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.2.3. Key Competitors
16.2.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.2.5. Strategic Overview
16.3. Bluebird Inc.
16.3.1. Company Details
16.3.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.3.3. Key Competitors
16.3.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.3.5. Strategic Overview
16.4. Cipherlab Co., Ltd
16.4.1. Company Details
16.4.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.4.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.4.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.5. Strategic Overview
16.5. Cognex Corporation
16.5.1. Company Details
16.5.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.5.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.5.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.5.5. Strategic Overview
16.6. Datalogic S.p.A
16.6.1. Company Details
16.6.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.6.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.6.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.6.5. Strategic Overview
16.7. Feig Electronics GmbH
16.7.1. Company Details
16.7.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.7.3. Key Competitors
16.7.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.7.5. Strategic Overview
16.8. Guangzhou NETUM Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
16.8.1. Company Details
16.8.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.8.3. Key Competitors
16.8.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.8.5. Strategic Overview
16.9. HENEX IOT Technology (Guangzhou) Inc.
16.9.1. Company Details
16.9.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.9.3. Key Competitors
16.9.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.9.5. Strategic Overview
16.10. Honeywell International
16.10.1. Company Details
16.10.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.10.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.10.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.10.5. Strategic Overview
16.11. JADAK, A Novanta Company
16.11.1. Company Details
16.11.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.11.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.11.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.11.5. Strategic Overview
16.12. Keyence Corporation
16.12.1. Company Details
16.12.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.12.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.12.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.12.5. Strategic Overview
16.13. SATO Europe GmbH
16.13.1. Company Details
16.13.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.13.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.13.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.13.5. Strategic Overview
16.14. Scan Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
16.14.1. Company Details
16.14.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.14.3. Key Competitors
16.14.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.14.5. Strategic Overview
16.15. SICK AG
16.15.1. Company Details
16.15.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.15.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.15.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.15.5. Strategic Overview
16.16. SSE Technologies
16.16.1. Company Details
16.16.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.16.3. Key Competitors
16.16.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.16.5. Strategic Overview
16.17. Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.
16.17.1. Company Details
16.17.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.17.3. Key Competitors
16.17.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.17.5. Strategic Overview
16.18. Wasp Barcode Technologies
16.18.1. Company Details
16.18.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.18.3. Key Competitors
16.18.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.18.5. Strategic Overview
16.19. Zebex Industries Inc.
16.19.1. Company Details
16.19.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.19.3. Key Competitors
16.19.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.19.5. Strategic Overview
16.20. Zebra Technologies
16.20.1. Company Details
16.20.2. Business Overview / Portfolio
16.20.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017–2019
16.20.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.20.5. Strategic Overview
17. Key Takeaways
Continue….
