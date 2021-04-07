Barcode Printer Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Sato Holdings Corp, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Barcode Printer Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Barcode Printer investments from 2021 till 2025.

Barcode Printer market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153553/barcode-printer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VIIIXX

The Barcode Printer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Sato Holdings Corp, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Toshiba Tec Corp, Avery Dennison Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, Primera Technologies Inc., Brother Mobile Solutions Inc, Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.

Industry News And Developments:

– December 2019 – Digimarc, created the Digimarc Platform featuring the Digimarc Barcode, which is a way to enhance objects and media of all kinds, including printed products, with a digital watermark that’s imperceptible to the human eye, but can be detected by smartphones, computers and barcode scanners.

– September 2019 – Printronix Auto ID Launched its T4000 RFID Thermal Barcode Printer. The T4000 prints and encodes on both standard on-metal RFID labels and tags, making it a universal solution for almost all RFID applications.

– In October 2019, Epson America, Inc. and TEKLYNX International, announced the development of new TEKLYNX native printer drivers that use Epson ESC/Label Command language to drive Epson’s four new additions to its ColorWorks on-demand label printer lineup the ColorWorks C6000A, C6000P, C6500A, and C6500P. TEKLYNX barcode label design software, combined with Epson ColorWorks label printers, enables the user to create dynamic on-demand color labels, control, and efficiencies.

Scope of the Report

– The growth in the e-commerce industry, coupled with the rising number of online buyers and transactions, is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Flipkart attracted 20 million visitors to its online platform in just 19 hours during its big billion day sale.

– Some of the prominent players in the market are entering into strategic partnerships that enable them to come up with product innovations and development. Such developments are expected to fuel the demand for barcode printers over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Retail Market is Expected to Witness the Largest Share

– The two most widely accepted formats of retail barcodes globally are the EAN-13 (International Article Number) and UPC-A (Universal Product Code). GS1 provides a unique 12 digit UPC (Universal Product Code) or EAN company identification number that has to be entered into a UPC-A or and EAN-12 barcode on your products label. This would make the players in the retail industry to comply with such standards, in turn, fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

– Some of the industry’s prominent players to cater to such requirements are coming up with product developments that enable them to boost market growth. For instance, in June 2019, TSC Auto ID launched a mobile barcode printer, the TDM-30, for retail and other end-user industries.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Register Fastest Growth

– For instance, in June 2019, TSC Auto ID launched its ML240P compact industrial barcode printer series. The ML240P is available in 203 dpi printing resolution, and the ML340P is available in a strong 300 dpi printing resolution.

– The logistics industry is characterized by the amount of information it can capture, process, and deliver to its customers by identifying, moving & tracking goods in real-time is being enabled through Barcode & RFID supply chain standards.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153553/barcode-printer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VIIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Barcode Printer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase This Report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355531?mode=su?Mode=VIIIXX

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com