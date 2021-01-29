Bárbara Tinoco will release an EP with several special collaborations

Singer has new songs to show, along with António Zambujo, Carolina Deslandes, Diana Martinez and Tyoz.

In times of pandemic, which often forced us from afar, Bárbara Tinoco has prepared her first compilation of originals. The result will be announced in March.

António Zambujo, Carolina Deslandes, Diana Martinez and Tyoz are four of the six artists whose names are already known and who were in the studio with the singer. Fans have the opportunity to discover songs that were created in live collaborations in an intimate show.

The author of songs such as “Sei Lá” and “Outros Línguas” invited the six artists she worked with to a live show scheduled for April 29th at Salão Preto e Prata at Casino Estoril. Tickets cost between 18 and 25 euros and are already on sale. The show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and will respect the hygiene and safety measures of the DGS.

The release of the EP, the title of which has not yet been announced, is slated for March but has not delayed plans for the first original album, due to be unveiled later in 2021.