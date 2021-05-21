Barack Obama reveals what he has learned as president

UFO. An acronym that is known to everyone for the unidentified flying object and that many reflexively associate with the presence of an extraterrestrial life form on earth. We don’t have any formal proof, but the question piques many people’s curiosity. Former US President Barack Obama recently made a reveal on the Late Show with James Corden.

a presidential privilege

In the United States, no one can ignore the UFO issue. If there’s one thing Americans have to envy of their president in particular, there is a chance they could gain access to top-secret information on this very popular topic. Barack Obama was able to realize the dream of millions of his colleagues through his presidential office. On the Late Show with James Corden, he revealed he was taking advantage of his position to answer everyone’s question.

The former president would have therefore stated that he had consulted the American government on the matter:

The truth is, when I got to the office I asked, “Is there a lab somewhere that keeps alien samples in stasis?” You did some research and the answer was no.

Barack Obama’s position on UFOs

Barack Obama went on to explain, not denying that some of the strangest phenomena occurred in the United States and that it is still difficult to explain today:

But what is true, and I’m really serious, there are images and records of objects in the sky that we cannot formally identify. We can’t explain how they move, how they move … they don’t have easily explainable behavior. I think people are still doing some serious research [sur le phénomène] and find out what it is.

For example, the photo above is said to be from the US armed forces. It seems, therefore, that the trend is towards exposing the various manifestations of UFOs that may have appeared in the United States. In fact, nobody can ignore the fact that this phenomenon is now part of the discourse and therefore has its place in American public space. As explained in a previous article on the subject, a report with numerous revelations is expected to be released soon. In any case, UFOs are sure to unleash passions and curiosity for a long time to come.