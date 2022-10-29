Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A ‘Thought Experiment’

Former President Barack Obama on Friday mocked Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, with a “thought experiment” that highlighted the Republican candidate’s lack of expertise for the political position.

At a marketing campaign rally for Walker’s Democratic rival Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Obama acknowledged that Walker was “a heck of a soccer participant” and “wonderful, among the finest working backs of all time.”

However that didn’t make him the very best particular person to signify the state, the ex-POTUS argued.

Obama imagined folks seeing Walker within the airport or hospital, and permitting him due to his success on the soccer pitch to fly the airplane or do surgical procedure.

“You wouldn’t say that,” mentioned Obama.

Obama mentioned “the alternative is true too” in that individuals could have favored him as a president however they wouldn’t need his “gradual, outdated, skinny behind” on the soccer subject.

“You’d must scrape me off the sector,” he cracked, earlier than flipping his “Sure we are able to” slogan to: “No, I can’t. No, I can’t.”

Watch the video right here:

Elsewhere in Obama’s stumping for Warnock, he slammed Walker as “a celeb that wishes to be a politician” and attacked his “problems with character,” an obvious reference to allegations that Walker prior to now paid for 2 ladies to terminate their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims. He’s working on a strict anti-abortion agenda. Walker and Warnock are in a good race, per polling.

Walker can be so loyal to Trump it could imply “he’s not going to be actually fascinated about you or your wants,” Obama added.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

