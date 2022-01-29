Banksy’s secret work that saved the life of a small business

The artist hid the piece in a small miniature village in Norfolk. Five months later it was auctioned for 1.2 million euros.

The thumbnail as found

1.2 million euros was the auction value for Banksy’s small work of art, which surfaced secretly in a small miniature village in the interior of the United Kingdom. The discovery was made at Merrivale Model Village in August.

Among the miniature buildings, the owners found something they didn’t own: a small stable with the inscription “go big or go home.” Five months later, the piece, whose authorship was officially confirmed by the artist, saved the small company’s life.

The auction took place in Newcastle and raised a fortune for the mini-villa’s lucky owners. “It saved our lives because we had to remain closed for so long because of the pandemic. We hope that this value will secure the future of the village,” they told CNN.

The piece was put up by Banksy, but it wasn’t until two days later that the owners took notice, alarmed by one of the visitors.

The piece forms part of the ‘Great British Spraycation’ exhibition which took place at several locations on the east coast of the UK, with the genesis of several of Banksy’s public works.