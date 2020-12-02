Banking Service Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

A bank is a financial institution that deposits money and provides loans or credit to their customers. The aim of a bank is to secure money, provide timely and essential credits from the received deposits, and circulate money as per the requirement. Furthermore, the bank services include control on inflation; managing money supply; stand alongside the insurance companies, finance companies, investment managers, entrepreneurs, and other companies involved in making profits directly or indirectly.

The newly emerged blockchain technology has fundamentally transformed baking services. The innovative intangible services provide personalized services to the end customers, which is expected to derive the market growth. Furthermore, the use of e-banking saves cost and improves the bank efficiency ratio. However, increase in competition from FinTech, change in business models, rise in escalating regulation and compliance pressures, and disruptive technologies such as e-KYC (Know Your Customer), collaborative creation in digital ledgers which can be shared across multiple sites, devices and geographies, are some of the factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, banks focus on enhancing different services, such as mobile banking and linking products and services to corporate responsibility by communicating major long-term sustainable financing commitments based on the creditworthiness of the borrower, owing to the massive contribution to the economy. This helps make services transparent between the customer and the bank, thus giving an opportunity for the bank to integrate corporate responsibility.

In today’s digital era, banks have been continuously investing in R&D and innovation toward digitalization, with respect to prompt demand, subjective requirements, regulatory changing programs, strategic focusing terms of development, cybersecurity, competition from new market entrants, so on and so forth. With more advanced expectations and precise requirement from the market, the banks are molding their business models. Benchmarking themselves against traditional players, by optimizing middle and back-office operations with the help of latest technologies, reducing manual process of various services. The continuous improvement on how new technologies can maximize business operations and to find an opportunity for a revenue growth.

The banking service market is segmented based on channel, service line, End User, and region. Based on channel, the market is divided into in-person banking, online, mobile, telephone, and video banking. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into international and domestic banking. Based on End User, the market is classified into individuals, corporates, government, and investment institution. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is highly involved in creating a new product line with the help of major international players by giving better interest rate than domestic banks. The banks are also looking forward to more than just a place for safekeeping of money but rather proving money-making opportunities to the customers. The global banking has set some strategies to grow effectively and efficiently such as risk-management guidelines and cash flow goals for the entire corporation which can help local subsidiaries in taking proper decisions. The major players operating in the banking service market include HSBC Holdings, Bank of China, JP Morgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas, China construction Bank Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Bank of America, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Credit Agricole Group, and others.

Key market players within the banking service market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global banking service market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Channel

In-person Banking

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Telephone Banking

Video Banking

By Service Lines

International Banking

Domestic Banking

By End User

Individuals

Corporates

Government

Investment Institutions

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



