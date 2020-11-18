Banking BPS Market Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends | Tech Mahindra Business Process Services, DXC Technology Company, Conduent, Inc.,

Banking BPS market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in the report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. A universal Banking BPS market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Global banking BPS market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 22.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rise in number of public banks, Increase in loans and deposition of money and Increase in working population

Banking BPS Market Overview

The Global Banking BPS Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Banking BPS Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Banking BPS market are Tata consultancy services Limited (TCS), Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, Accenture, EXL, Tech Mahindra Business Process Services, DXC Technology Company, Conduent, Inc., and others

Banking BPS Market: Scope of the Report

By Operation Analysis

Front Office Customer Management Services Document Management Sales and Marketing Outsourcing

Middle Office Insurance BPS Banking BPS Healthcare Providers BPS

Back Office F&A Outsourcing Procurement



By Service Analysis

Core Banking BPS

Mortgage and Loan BPS Origination Services BPS Mortgage and Loan Administration BPS

Payment Services BPS Cheque Processing BPS Credit Card Processing BPS EFT Services BPS

Securities Processing BPS Portfolio Services BPS Trade Services BPS



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Banking BPS Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Banking BPS market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Banking BPS producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Banking BPS Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Banking BPS Market: Competitive Landscape

Global banking BPS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global banking BPS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies Atos SE, Avaloq, Capgemini, Cognizant, FirstSource, HCL technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys Limited, NIIT Technologies , SLK software services Pvt Ltd,

Table of Content: Banking BPS market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Banking BPS Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Banking BPS Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Banking BPS Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of public banks act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in loans and deposition of money enhance the growth of the market

Increase in working population act as a catalyst for the market growth

Acceptance of technological advancement and digitalization in the banking sector has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increase in cybercrimes due to hacking is restraining the market growth

Rise in cyber-attack due to less secured systems also hampers the market growth

