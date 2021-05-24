Banking-as-a-Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2026 | SolarisBank, Sqaure, PayPal, Fidor Bank, Moven, Prosper ReportsWeb newly added the Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.

Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Banking as a service (BaaS) is an end-to-end process ensuring the overall execution of a financialservice provided over the web. Such a digital banking service is available on demand and is carried out within a set time-frame.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Banking-as-a-Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Banking-as-a-Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2021. Over the next five years the Banking-as-a-Service market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SolarisBank, Sqaure, PayPal, Fidor Bank, Moven, Prosper, OANDA, Currency Cloud, Intuit, Gemalto, BOKU, Invoicera, Coinbase, Authy, Dwolla, GoCardless

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Banking-as-a-Service market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

API-based Bank-as-a-Service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Government

Banks

NBFC

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Banking-as-a-Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Banking-as-a-Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Banking-as-a-Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Banking-as-a-Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Banking-as-a-Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Players

4 Banking-as-a-Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SolarisBank

11.1.1 SolarisBank Company Information

11.1.2 SolarisBank Banking-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.1.3 SolarisBank Banking-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 SolarisBank Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SolarisBank Latest Developments

11.2 Sqaure

11.2.1 Sqaure Company Information

11.2.2 Sqaure Banking-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Sqaure Banking-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Sqaure Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sqaure Latest Developments

11.3 PayPal

11.3.1 PayPal Company Information

11.3.2 PayPal Banking-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.3.3 PayPal Banking-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 PayPal Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PayPal Latest Developments

11.4 Fidor Bank

