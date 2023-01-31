Bangladeshi boy who hid in shipping container during hide-and-seek ends up in Malaysia

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Nidhi Gandhi

A Bangladeshi teenager was unintentionally shipped to Malaysia after a sport of hide-and-seek went terribly mistaken.

The 15-year-old boy, recognized solely by his first identify, Fahim, was reportedly enjoying the sport along with his pals at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port on Jan. 12 when he determined to cover inside a transport container.

Fahim was unintentionally locked contained in the container and loaded onto a industrial ship headed to Malaysia. He stayed contained in the container with out entry to meals or water for your entire journey, which lasted between 5 to 6 days, in response to studies.

As quickly because the ship reached Malaysia’s Klang port on Jan. 17, Fahim yelled for assist till he was ultimately found by the Klang Port Authority.

Fahim appeared dazed and confused as he lastly emerged from the container, as proven in a video posted on Reddit and shared on social media.

The boy, who might be seen within the video being carried away on a stretcher, was despatched to a hospital in Kelang to be handled for a fever.

Preliminary fears of human trafficking had been dispelled after investigations discovered no proof, as confirmed by Malaysia’s House Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Based on Ismail, investigators have decided that Fahim had merely entered the container, fallen asleep and was shipped to Malaysia.

“The method for him to be despatched house [repatriated] was made in response to authorized channels,” Ismail informed the native press.

