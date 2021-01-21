Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives Market || keyplayers Flamingo Agro Tech Limited (FATL), Biswas Agro, and Paperex BD.

The report “ Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives Market, By Application (Textile, Processed Food and Confectionery, Paper and Corrugation, and Pharmaceutical) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives market accounted for US$ 150.324 million in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.56%. Increasing demand for starch and starch derivatives from the food processing sector in Bangladesh is a major factor driving the growth of the market in the country. Also, the growing food processing sector in this country is expected to boost the growth of the target market in this country. Growth in the demand for ready to eat products owing to busy lifestyle among the individuals in creating demand for the packaged food which is leading to creating demand for the starch and starch derivatives in the food industry and supports the growth of the target market. Additionally, increase in the usage of the modified starch in the production of the bakery, noodles, confectionery, and other convenience food products as a thickening agent, stabilizer, or emulsifiers is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market in the country.

In 2018, GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD has completed the capacity expansion of Starch Sugar business in India at its rice-based Unit with a grinding capacity of 45,000 TPA which includes the following products to be manufactured in their plant from Non-GMO rice using the latest technology.

The Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives market accounted for US$ 150.324 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on application, and country.

By Application, processed food and confectionery segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for starch and starch derivatives in these industries as a processing agent. Also, textile application segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the target market and is expected to continue its hold over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives Market”, By Application (Textile, Processed Food and Confectionery, Paper and Corrugation, and Pharmaceutical)- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives market includes Cargill Inc., GULSHAN POLYOLS LIMITED, Maize Advanced Agro Refinery, KMC, Bangladesh Maize Products Limited, Flamingo Agro Tech Limited (FATL), Biswas Agro, and Paperex BD.

