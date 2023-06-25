Bangladesh Offers a Glimpse of the Water Crises of Tomorrow

Bangladesh is a land of water. Its silty rivers rush down from the Himalayas, spill right into a filigreed maze of ponds, wetlands and tributaries earlier than emptying into the blustery, black Bay of Bengal.

Now, its most profound menace is water, in its many horrible incarnations: drought, deluge, cyclones, saltwater. All are aggravated to various levels by local weather change, and all are forcing hundreds of thousands of individuals to do no matter they will to maintain their heads above it.

This issues to the remainder of the world, as a result of what the 170 million folks of this crowded, low-lying delta nation face in the present day is what many people will face tomorrow.

The folks of Bangladesh are speeding to reap rice as quickly as they get phrase of heavy rains upstream. They’re constructing floating beds of water hyacinths to develop greens past the attain of floodwaters. The place shrimp farms have turned the soil too salty to domesticate crops, they’re rising okra and tomatoes not in soil, however in compost, stuffed into plastic containers that had as soon as carried shrimp. The place the land itself is washing away, folks have to maneuver to different villages and cities. And the place they’re operating out of even consuming water, they’re studying to drink each drop of rain.