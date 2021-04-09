Banana Essence Market 2028 | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players

Banana Essence Market Outlook

Banana essence is a concentrated flavor extracted from bananas naturally or can be prepared by artificial methods using chemical compounds.

Banana essence is used in a wide range of applications, such as bakery items, ice creams, confectionery, skin care products, flavor and fragrance industry, etc. owing to its versatile nature and diversified properties, which increases the demand for banana essence in the global market. Due to its high medicinal value and rich nutrient content, banana essence is given high preference over other products available in the market.

Banana essence is used to improve the taste and flavor of the food products as well as to enhance the appeal and make them more promising for consumption, which is expected to raise the demand for banana essence in the global market. The property of banana essence to inhibit the growth of bacteria may help to prevent a lot of infections and to heal wounds, which is a major factor in driving the demand for banana essence.

Growing Applications in Various Sectors is Paving the Way for Banana Essence Market:

The present global trends in wellness and health are key growth drivers in the banana essence market. Banana essence is largely used in various applications such as beverages, confectionary, bakery items, protein drinks, etc. Due to these applications, the global banana essence market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

Banana essence has gained a strong traction over the market owing to its applications in the medical and healthcare segment over the past few years and is expected to witness a hike in the demand over the forecast period. Banana essence has the properties to heal wounds and prevent infections. Banana essence is mostly prepared with the help of artificial methods using chemical compounds, which reduces the cost of the final product and is one of the key factors boosting the demand for banana essence in the global market.

Global Banana Essence Market: Segmentation

By Form, the global banana essence market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

By Nature, the global banana essence market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

By End use, the global banana essence market is segmented into:

Health Products

Pharmaceuticals

Beverages

Ice Cream

Fruit Jams and Jellies

Confectionary

Bakery Dessert

Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel, the global banana essence market is segmented into:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Food & Drink Specialty Store Convenience Stores Online Stores



Global Banana Essence Market – Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global banana essence market include R.C. Treatt & Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tangzheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Magical Flavour, Stand Around Creations, Xi’an FlavorSpring Biotech Co., Ltd., S-Amden & Company, Marc Flavours, Asian Flavours & Fragrances, Flavor Producers, Penta Manufacturing, Grünewald International, Northwest Naturals, P&J Trading Premium Fragrance Oils, SKINFOOD, Lotioncrafter LLC, FruitSmart, ESSENCE, Döhler, and Foodie Flavours, among others.

