‘Bamboozled’ carjackers end up empty handed after trying to take Houston man’s car at gunpoint

A Texas man is talking out about his expertise following an tried carjacking the place two suspects, certainly one of them armed, adopted him dwelling into his storage and tried to steal his automobile at gunpoint however ended up “bamboozled” and empty-handed.

“They got here up on me with a loaded 9mm gun with an prolonged clip, at the least 40 bullets or so,” a Houston home-owner, who wished to stay nameless, instructed FOX 26 Houston in regards to the January incident the place two males ran up on him after he pulled into his storage. He stated he believes they adopted him to his dwelling from a close-by fuel station.

One of many suspects, who’s believed to be a youngster, demanded at gunpoint that the person flip over the keys to his jeep which have been in a backpack on the passenger seat unbeknownst to the suspects.

Apparently unaware the keys have been contained in the backpack, the second suspect grabbed the backpack and took off which prevented the opposite suspect from beginning the automobile. The home-owner then started chasing the suspect with the backpack at which level he heard gunshots coming from the primary suspect who was behind him.

A Houston man is talking out after two teenagers tried to carjack him at gunpoint

“The complainant began to run after the suspect that had his backpack and heard gunshots coming from the primary suspect, who was operating behind him,” the Houston Police Division posted on YouTube together with video of the incident. “The suspect that had the backpack additionally heard the gunshots, inflicting him to drop the backpack. The complainant was then capable of get well his backpack (with all his property) as each suspects caught up with one another on the 3500 block of W. Holcombe.”

“Normally once they say give me your keys, someone offers it to them instantly, and so they’re gone. It did not occur that means, in order that they have been bamboozled,” the Houston home-owner defined. “They did not know what to do. Fortunately, it was a bunch of errors, or I in all probability would not be speaking to you at the moment.”

Each suspects ended up fleeing the scene and are at the moment on the unfastened

The primary suspect is described by police as a Black male with a black hoodie and darkish pants whereas the second suspect is described as a Black male, with a black or grey hoodie, black pants and yellow footwear.

Each suspects are stated to have sped off in a blue Chevy Camaro.

Police are at the moment trying to find the 2 suspects within the tried carjacking

Anybody with info on the crime is being requested to name Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.