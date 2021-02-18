Bamboos Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored By 2029

According to our expert team of analysts, Asia Pacific and Latin America were dominant markets for bamboos in 2016 by consumption as well as production. These two regions are expected to remain key regions in the global bamboos market, both from the supply side as well as the demand side throughout the forecast period. Over the coming years, African countries are expected to emerge as key producers as well as a consumption base in the global bamboos market. EMEA region is also expected to experience significant growth in regional bamboo demand. In a new publication titled “Bamboos Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027,” our analysts have observed that significant market potential exists in the growing markets of China, India and Brazil. Further, they have observed that in terms of volume and value, pulp and paper end-use industry segment represents significant market share at the global level. Owing to the wide availability and low costs, bamboo is gaining traction over wood as a raw material in the pulp and paper industry. In order to reduce the dependency on wood, the pulp and paper industry is expected to provide sustainable opportunities for bamboo and bamboo products manufacturers in the global market. Bamboo production and processing consume less energy as compared to other building materials available in the market such as steel, concrete and timber, thus making bamboo more environment friendly to use.

According to our study, manufacturers have adopted the following strategies to sustain in the global bamboos market.

Introduction of new and innovative applications of bamboos

Development of bamboo processing plants in the vicinity of production areas

Long-term supply contracts with bamboo processors to avoid any effect of market cyclicity

“A key challenge with regard to the processing of bamboo is the cost of transportation. Transportation costs are relatively high because culms are hollow inside, which means that a lot of what is moved is air. For economic reasons, it is important to do at least the primary processing as close as possible to the plantation.” — The product manager of a bamboo products manufacturing company

“High growth in construction, pulp and paper, and furniture industries is expected to be a key driving factor for bamboos market growth.” — A highly placed executive level official of a bamboo products manufacturing company

“There are approximately 4,000 Mn Hectares of forest area in the world; of that, I believe only 1% is covered by the forest area under bamboos.” — The technical sales manager of one of the key players in the global bamboos market

Bamboo Products Manufacturing: An Unorganised Sector

Globally, the number of organised/large players in the production of raw bamboos (target market) are found to be very less. Medium-large bamboo product manufacturers or bamboo processors are present in the global market to a small extent; however, a major market share is taken by small and medium scale enterprises. Availability of bamboo resources plays a strategic role in its market development in particular geographies. Raw bamboo manufacturing is largely concentrated in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region with a significant amount of bamboo resources available in countries such as China, India and Myanmar. Countries such as U.S., Canada, and other European countries where very limited bamboo resources are available, import bamboo products from other bamboo-rich countries. Raw bamboo is not traded at a large scale; nevertheless, the import-export of processed and manufactured bamboo products is done at a significant scale. Further, bamboo is found to be processed mainly in the countries of its production. China is a large exporter of processed bamboo products such as bamboo plaiting, bamboo shoots, bamboo panels, wood charcoal of bamboo, etc., and has export centres spread across all continents of the world.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

By End-Use Industry

Wood and Furniture Timber Substitute Plywood Mat Boards Flooring Furniture Outdoor Decking

Construction Scaffolding Housing Roads



Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting the global bamboos market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct extensive interviews with industry experts, industry players, manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Data thus acquired is validated using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary research data along with Future Market Insights analysis contribute to the final data.

