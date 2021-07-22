Bamboo Flooring Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Bamboo flooring is a flooring in which bamboo plants are used for floor instead of Vinyl and traditional wood. A specific species of bamboo, the Moso bamboo, is used for flooring materials. Mostly, the raw material for bamboo flooring is procured from China and other Asian countries.

Bamboo flooring is now preferred because of the low cost of bamboo in comparison to other hard wood, easy to clean floorings, and are more stylish than traditional wooden floorings. In addition, bamboo flooring is termite resistant and is inhospitable to dust and dirt making a fine alternative for dust allergic people. New species of bamboo plants are now harvested with low-moisture content and dense surface so as to compete other woods.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Forecast Units Value ($US) Segments Covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region RegionsCovered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies Covered Cali Bamboo, Trinity Bamboo,Floorworx, Smith & Fong Plyboo, Ambient BP, Teragren, Ecofusion, Tesoro Woods, Yoyu, Dasso, Jiangxi Feiyu, Eco Bamboo and Wood, Tengda, Jiangxi Shanyou, Sinohcon, Tianzhen, Kang Ti Long, Huayu, Kangda, Kanger Group, Zhutao, Jiangxi Lvbao, US Floors Inc. and Teragren

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

With the Pandemic hitting most of the countries at a time when the construction and civil industry was thriving for investment, has a high impact on bamboo flooring market. China being the major supplier of Moso bamboo is one of the first countries to hit with COVID-19 cases and is unable to transport the harvest.

Also, the lockdown in many countries has made this unessential item production to stop. Moreover due to shortage of labors and raw materials every construction work is delayed and the funds invested are blocked. Overall, there will be less investment in the construction sector due to blockage of previous funds and being a steady growing market there will be many challenges to face.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in use of bamboo flooring in modual house and corporate offices for its cheap procurement, easy maintenance, easy harvest, water resistant, and reliable durability of up to 20 years are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global bamboo flooring market.

However, many harmful chemicals are used in processing bamboo and other toxic materials are used, which can be affected by implementation of new law by government. In such case, the sale of low-cost bamboo will be affected and will affect the supply of bamboo for flooring and other uses. Also, other substitutes like cork flooring, laminate flooring, and oak flooring can replace bamboo flooring due to the unavailability of raw bamboo.

The global bamboo flooring market trendsare as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products that contain various colors, specifications, and durability by leading market players have taken the bamboo flooring market to a whole new level. Some companies have taken steps to make bamboo flooring 10 times more scratch resistant than general bamboo flooring, waterproof coating, and easy to clean surface.

Cali Bamboo Company has introduced new series of Moso bamboo with different colors, plank width, and thickness to provide the customers the customized experience as they want. In addition, DIY kits are also available where the customer can fix the floor using glue or nails.

Surge in usage in residential and commercial projects

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products like FloorworXSuntupsStrandwoven Bamboo,which is thickened bamboo and is extremely hard in nature. These products are available in two colors—brown and chocolate brown, which have the capability to resist 50% more moisture than the traditional bamboo and oak wood floorings.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Solid Bamboo Floor

Engineered Bamboo Floor

Strand Woven Bamboo Floor

Other Application Commercial

Residential

Others Industry Vertical Real Estate

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global bamboo flooring industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bamboo flooring market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global bamboo flooring market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bamboo flooring market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Bamboo Flooring Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the bamboo flooring market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

