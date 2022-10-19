Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

Police are providing an $8,000 award for data resulting in the arrest of the person who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light-weight rail cease two years in the past.

Detectives are nonetheless searching for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at roughly 7:30 p.m. on the gentle rail cease.

TIMES SQUARE KILLER CLAIMS TO HAVE COMMITTED 100 ‘PERFECT MURDERS,’ BUT EXPERTS AREN’T CONVINCED

The video reveals the masked suspect strolling as much as Brewer on the station platform and all of the sudden pulling out a gun. Police haven’t revealed any potential motive.

Baltimore Police mentioned they’re releasing the video now on the request of the sufferer’s household.

There’s an $8,000 reward for data resulting in an arrest and conviction.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anybody with data is requested to name murder detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.