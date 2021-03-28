Balsa Core Materials Market 2017 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2023

The global balsa core materials market was valued at $190 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $272 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Balsa core material is a commonly used end-grain wood core that exhibits high thermal insulation properties and has enhanced acoustic retention. Balsa core material is a type of honeycomb structure and is available in a wide range of thickness, density, and form.

The global balsa core materials market is driven by its increase in demand from end-use industries, such as wind energy and marine, where it is used as a protective and ablative agent. In addition, rise in demand for lightweight materials and growth in installation of wind turbine capacity are also expected to boost the market in the near future. However, high material cost is expected to a major restraint that hinders the growth. New mergers and acquisitions to increase the market reach in developing countries is expected to provide new opportunities in this market in the near future.

The global balsa core materials market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into monolayer and multilayer. On the basis of end-use industry, it is divided into wind energy, aerospace, marine, transportation, construction, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global balsa core materials market are focused on product launch and expansion as their key strategies to gain significant market share and cater to the growing demand for developing countries.

Following are the key players in the global balsa core materials market:

DIAB

3A Composites Core Materials

Bcomp Ltd.

Carbon-Core Corp.

CoreLite

Gurit

Evonik Industries AG

I-Core Composites

Nord Compensati

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Monolayer

Multilayer

By End-use Industry

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

