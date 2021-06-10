Ballistic Protection Market: Top Countries Data, Latest Trends, Market Size, Share 2021

The latest report published by Research Dive states that the global ballistic protection market is divided into three segments namely, platform, material, and region.

Platform – The airborne sub-segment is set to experience significant growth from 2019-2027. The defence sector constantly requires advanced battle equipment which also includes vehicles. This segment contains several airborne vehicles such as aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and helicopters. The aviation related defence platforms in countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, and China have contributed to the sub-segment’s growth due to high demand of aircrafts. Material- The aramid sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market in the forecast period as it is expected to majorly contribute to the revenue of the ballistic protection market. Aramid is a kind of fiber extracted from polyamides, which is known for its ability to resist heat, flexibility, resistance, and strength. It is used to make various ballistic protective gears such as Kevlar, Twaron, and Nomex. It is also used in the making of vehicle armors, helmets, and body armor, which is set to further boost its growth in the market. Region- The Asia-Pacific region is set to boost the growth of the market from 2019-2027. This is due to the prominent use of the ballistic protection for defence purposes by major countries, such as India and China. Governments of both the countries have been constantly working on upgrading their defence systems by investing in advanced weapons for both the army as well as the police force. The rising threats of attacks in regions such as India, Pakistan, and Korea are also adding to the immense growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The growth of the market is also due to the several initiatives and efforts by the key players. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations which can help in exchange of knowledge while also pushing the company’s growth. Some of them are as listed below –

Honeywell International Teijin Aramid Royal TenCate NV BAE Systems EI DuPont De Nemours

Global Market Scenario

The latest report published by Research Dive states that the global ballistic protection market is predicted to experience a significant rise during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. This is due to increased awareness among governments and the defence sector to ensure advanced protection facilities and equipments for the armed forces. Also, the demand for lightweight options for ballistic protective gear is further set to push the growth of the market in the coming years.

