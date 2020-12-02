Ballast Water Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Ballast water treatment is a process that is used to treat ballast water before discharging it out of a ship in ports or in the middle of the sea with a view to prevent aquatic organisms and damage the marine environment from harmful elements. This water treatment is primarily used by the maritime industry to deactivate microorganisms such as marine worm larvae, juvenile barnacles, flatworms from ballast water without adding any toxic substance to it. This system is cost-effective and features high efficiency with low power consumption. Ballast water systems reduce instability and unusual movement of ships as center of gravity of wing ballast tanks is much better than that of double bottom tanks. It is compact in size, environment-friendly, easily installable, and independent of salinity, which requires minimal safety issue, thereby, enhancing product quality standards in the market. Improvements in this system enhances profitability in trade as well as in medicine manufacturing firms, which implies that the ballast water treatment market will undergo significantly high growth in coming years.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China trade volumes have been badly affected, owing to ban on travel and manufacturing operations worldwide. The impact of factory closures and lack of workers also support plunge in overall revenue of the ballast water treatment market.

In February 2020, ShipInsight, providers of articles and latest news on key maritime topics and technology that scrubber installations, reported that regular drydock work and ballast treatment retrofits are being affected by coronavirus, owing to temporary closure of operations. If dock is not drained on time the ship may be declared unseaworthy for contractual purposes.

On the contrary in May 2020, BIO-SCAN launched UV-C virus scanner, a surface disinfectant system that is capable of detecting and eradicating microorganisms such as SARS-CoV-2 from all surfaces. It uses the same UV technology that is used to wipe out invasive species in ballast water tanks of ships. It is effective in killing 99.99% of viruses in 8 seconds and is chemical-free without side-effects. This device is being developed in large volumes for use in the healthcare sector and mass transportation systems.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Necessity to decrease instability and unusual movement of ships during rising volume of seaborne trade and increase in focus to conserve marine ecosystem from pollutants are major factors that drive the ballast water treatment market growth. However, storage of by-products generated after ballast water treatment result in toxic environment, owing to pollution caused along with lack of skilled workforce for its complex operation hampers ballast water treatment market share.

On the contrary, strict regulations by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), International Maritime Organization (IMO) for mandatory installation of ballast water tanks, and need of advanced oxidation process, owing to unauthorized ocean dumping boosts market revenue. In addition, growth in advancements of this disinfection technology along with optimizing resource utilization and ease of operation of vessels present new pathways to the ballast water treatment industry.

New product launches to flourish the market:

Key market players are adopting necessary steps to improve accuracy and high performance of ballast water treatment system with a view to offer stability and maneuverability during transit.

In September 2019, BIO-UV Group, French Ballast Water Treatment Specialist, launched BIO-SEA Easy-to-Fit to meet demand for retrofit installation aboard vessels while space of engine room is limited. It is a compact, flexible ballast water treatment system with footprint of 1.5 sqm and can be divided into two skids. This system can easily fit through existing hatches and doors without having to cut access hole into vessels with low installation cost. It is incorporated with filters and pipework much larger than their flow rates actually require and meets the maritime industry’s retrofit requirements.

Surge in use in industrial and automotive applications

Ships, tankers, and cargo ships are used to transport high volume of crude oil, chemicals, petrol, and LNG along with electronic or automotive components. Ballast water treatment systems are essentially required in these ships to prevent potentially harmful pathogens in ballast water for safe operations.

In May 2020, Evac Evolution Ballast Water Treatment System was installed on the Irish lights vessel with a capacity to treat ballast water at a rate of up to 250m3/hr. It is based on a combination of filtration and UV technology and is completely chemical-free. This system is effective in freshwater and seawater and is available with capacities ranging from 34m3/hr to 1500m3/hr, thus enabling vessels to operate without restriction. The space-saving, energy-effective system ensures effective disinfection in challenging water conditions due to an advanced UV light transmittance (UVT) feedback loop.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of ballast water treatment market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed ballast water treatment market analysis.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

