Ball Valves Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

Global Ball Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.75billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with Process Plant Modernization.

A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball (floating ball) to control flow through it. The ball valves are being used in the various sectors such as aerospace & defence, oil and gas industry and among them. The market of ball valve is growing because of various factors such as evolution of IOT and developments in automation ecosystem such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, increasing demand for industrialization in emerging economies, and demand for process safety. The Asia-pacific is the fastest growing in this market due to increasing development in these countries.

Market Drivers:

High demand for modernized process plant is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is increase in energy consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, and smart city initiatives this is driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization in certifications and policies robotics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Ball Valves Market

By Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic

Others Brass Bronze Plastic



By Valve Type

Trunnion Mounted ball valves

Floating Ball Valve

Rising Stem Ball Valve

By Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Emerson acquires Advanced Engineering Valves. Advanced Engineering Valves is a manufacturer of valve technology for LNG industry. By this acquisition Emerson has become biggest player in LNG industry.

In April 2017, Emerson Acquired Pentair Valves & Controls. By this acquisition Emerson growed globally in automation, chemical, power, refining, mining and oil and gas. Emerson is a global technology and engineering company providing solutions in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

Competitive Analysis

Global ball valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ball valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in ball valves market are Emerson Electric Co.(US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), Crane Co. (US), IMI Plc. (Finland), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Metso Corporation(Finland) Neway valve. (China). Emerson Electric Co (US) (US) ,Velan Inc.( Canada), The Weir Group PLC (UK), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Apollo Valves (US), Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy) , Swagelok Company (US), MRC Global Inc. (US), , Astech Valve Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cameron International Corporation(US), Dwyer Instruments Inc. (US), Flomatic Corporation (US), Forum Energy Technology (US) , among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Ball Valves report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Ball Valves market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Ball Valves market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Ball Valves market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Ball Valves market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Ball Valves market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

