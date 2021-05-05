Ball Valve Market Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2025 Ball Valve Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Rising Stem, Floating and Trunnion Mounted), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy and Others) and End-user Verticals (Water Management, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power and Others)

The global Ball Valve Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The Global Ball Valve Market accounted for US$ 10.38 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 12.89 Bn in 2025.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Cameron Schlumberger Inc. Crane Co. Curtiss Wright Corporation Emerson Electric Co Flowserve Corporation IMI Plc KITZ Corporation Metso Corporation Valvitalia SpA Velan Inc

Valves are mechanical devices that facilitate assistance in controlling as well as regulating the flow of liquid and gases across various industrial and commercial applications. Among these the ball valve are specially designed valve constituting pivoting ball that aids in efficient controlling of material flow among numerous end-user industries. The two-way ball valves are considered to be the most common and highly used ball valves. Two-way ball valves enables flow to travel straight from the inlet to the exit. Moreover, three-way and four-way ball valves enable the flow to travel in several directions, which includes 90 degree angles.

Different ball valves are used for different applications, depending on the nature and requirement of the industry vertical. As a result, the ball valve market to witness an attractive growth rate during the coming years and provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. The South America ball valve market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 0.7% in the coming years.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Ball Valve Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Ball Valve Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Ball Valve Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Ball Valve Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

