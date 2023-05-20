Bakhmut Exposes Feud Between Russian Officials and Wagner’s Prigozhin

For practically a yr, Russia has waged a vicious battle to seize the Ukrainian metropolis of Bakhmut, looking for a acquire after months of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

Though the town has been primarily razed, seizing it and ending the longest battle of the battle can be a political, if Pyrrhic, victory for Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the founding father of the Wagner paramilitary group, whose mercenaries have led the assault on Bakhmut.

For Mr. Prigozhin, capturing the town seems to have turn into a private obsession — a lot in order that one side of the battle’s legacy would be the weird, public feud it set off between him, the person as soon as often known as “Putin’s chef,” and the Russian Protection Ministry.

Mr. Prigozhin is an oligarch who amassed his wealth partly by securing catering contracts from the Kremlin — therefore the “chef” moniker. His infamous Wagner mercenary power has exerted affect on behalf of Moscow in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mali and Mozambique, and it’s now an important power combating on Russia’s behalf in Ukraine — although Mr. Prigozhin publicly acknowledged his connection to Wagner solely in September.