Bakery Processing Equipment Market to see Blistering Growth | GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL, FRITSCH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Candy Worx, BONGARD, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Aasted ApS, Global Bakery Solutions, JBT, Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd., Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation), ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, The Middleby Corporation, The Henry Group, Inc., Precision Food Innovations (PFI), Mecatherm, Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD, GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica, LINXIS GROUP and others.

Bakery processing equipment is used for producing the bakery products like cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, pizza, biscuits, donuts and other products. Different types of equipment are used for the production process of various bakeries for different processes like mixing, cooling, baking, enrobing, moulding, extrusion and others. Bakery Technology Equipment, LLC offers FORMABAR product is a whole bar making line which consists of every component required in the process of making the highest quality bars as quickly, cost-effectively and efficiently as possible.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector.

By Type (Mixers, Proofers & Retarders, Sheeters, Dough Feeding Systems, Ovens, Slicers & Dividers, Depanners, Piston Filling Injectors, Handling Systems, Moulders, Pan Greasers & Depositors, Freezers & Coolers, Denester, Others),

Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries, Pancakes, Pizza Crusts, Croissants, Donuts & Pretzel, Others),

End User (Bakery Processing Industry, Artesian Bakery, Food Service Industry),

Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic),

Function (Ingredient Handling, Mixing, Extrusion, Weighing and Packing, Baking, Enrobing, Moulding, Cooling, Others)

In April 2019, Buhler AG introduced block chain ready solutions, which is beneficial in providing leading edge technology to increase the food safety standards and rising the production efficiency. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In 2018, Bongard launched new product under innovative panel with capacitive technology named as INTUITIV2 which has become a part of their ORION EVO range.

In August 2018, MECATHERM launched their three main new innovations such as the M-TA oven, the M-UB handling system and the M-NS divider. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company thereby expanding the business.

In May 2018, Bettcher Industries introduced a new Automatic Coating System which helped in consistent breading perfection as compared to the traditional hand breading with more distinctive flavors than frozen pre-breaded menu products. This helped in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

