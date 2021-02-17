Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2026 | GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL, FRITSCH

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Some of the major players operating in the global bakery processing equipment market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL, FRITSCH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Candy Worx, BONGARD, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Aasted ApS, Global Bakery Solutions, JBT, Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd., Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation), ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, The Middleby Corporation, The Henry Group, Inc., Precision Food Innovations (PFI), Mecatherm, Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD, GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica, LINXIS GROUP and others.

Bakery processing equipment is used for producing the bakery products like cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, pizza, biscuits, donuts and other products. Different types of equipment are used for the production process of various bakeries for different processes like mixing, cooling, baking, enrobing, moulding, extrusion and others. Bakery Technology Equipment, LLC offers FORMABAR product is a whole bar making line which consists of every component required in the process of making the highest quality bars as quickly, cost-effectively and efficiently as possible.

Global bakery processing equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

By Type (Mixers, Proofers & Retarders, Sheeters, Dough Feeding Systems, Ovens, Slicers & Dividers, Depanners, Piston Filling Injectors, Handling Systems, Moulders, Pan Greasers & Depositors, Freezers & Coolers, Denester, Others),

Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries, Pancakes, Pizza Crusts, Croissants, Donuts & Pretzel, Others),

End User (Bakery Processing Industry, Artesian Bakery, Food Service Industry),

Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic),

Function (Ingredient Handling, Mixing, Extrusion, Weighing and Packing, Baking, Enrobing, Moulding, Cooling, Others)

The BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Buhler AG introduced block chain ready solutions, which is beneficial in providing leading edge technology to increase the food safety standards and rising the production efficiency. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In 2018, Bongard launched new product under innovative panel with capacitive technology named as INTUITIV2 which has become a part of their ORION EVO range.

In August 2018, MECATHERM launched their three main new innovations such as the M-TA oven, the M-UB handling system and the M-NS divider. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company thereby expanding the business.

In May 2018, Bettcher Industries introduced a new Automatic Coating System which helped in consistent breading perfection as compared to the traditional hand breading with more distinctive flavors than frozen pre-breaded menu products. This helped in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2018, RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. launched Flex Encruster FN101 which is used for automating the encrusting processes of the filled breads. This would help in enhancing the product portfolio of the company.

In 2017, Bongard has developed new “EVO” equipment range that includes SPIRAL EVO, part of their spiral mixer range, ORION EVO, the first model of their new electrical deck oven, RHEA the new dough sheeter range and BOREAL which is the new walk-in cold room range.

In October 2017, RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. launched FE (Flex Encruster) Line which is used for producing the higher quality breads without causing any damage to the dough. This would help in enhancing the product portfolio of the company.

In June 2017, RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. launched CORNUCOPIA KN551 which features high spec and higher quality machines with cutting edge features. This would help in enhancing the product portfolio of the company.

