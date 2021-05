Bakery Packaging Market – Segmentation Detailed Study With Forecast

Packaging has a vital part in drawing in clients towards the items which are offered by the producers. Aside from the previously mentioned advantage, packaging is likewise utilized for protection at the time if transportation, recognizable proof, and to help in separating one producers item from the contenders’ items accessible in the market. The demand for bakery packaging is expanding, attributable to the allure of natural, solid and all naturally baked items among consumers, which is relied upon to make a positive effect on the bakery packaging market. Advancement of new flavors and good ingredients are required to fuel the intake of bakery items that thus will build the future of the bakery packaging market.

Bakery Packaging Market: Introduction

Packaging plays an important role in attracting customers towards the product offered by the manufacturers. Apart from the aforementioned benefit, packaging is also used for protection during transportation, identification and to aid in differentiation of the competitors’ products available in the market. Demand for bakery packaging is increasing, owing to the attractiveness of organic, healthy and all natural baked products among consumers, which is expected to create a positive impact on the bakery packaging market. Innovation of new flavors and strong ingredients are expected to fuel sales of bakery products that in turn increases sales revenue of bakery packaging.

Bakery Packaging: Market Dynamics

The global bakery packaging market is expected to be driven by increasing sales of bakery products, worldwide. Increase in demand for bakery product is attributed to various factors such as increasing shelf life of ready to eat foods, hectic lifestyles and rapid urbanization. Growth of organized retail is a major factor expected to stimulate demand for bakery packaging, owing to the benefit of increasing the shelf life of the product. Most manufacturers of bakery products are inclined to adopt luxury packaging, especially during the festive seasons to enhance their brand name, as luxury packaging aids customers to recall the particular brand. Flexible plastic is gaining traction in the bakery packaging market due to various properties such as light weight, which is expected to fuel demand for flexible plastic in the near future

Bakery Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global bakery packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of bakery product and material and packaging technique for bakery products

On the basis of bakery product type, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into:

Bread

Cakes

Pastries

Biscuits

Breakfast cereals

Frozen bakery

Frozen desserts

On the basis of type of material, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into:

Flexibles

Rigid plastic

Metal

On the basis of packaging technique, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into:

Modified atmosphere packaging

Vacuum packaging

Flushing with inert gas

Gas packaging

Active Packaging

Bakery Packaging Market: Regional outlook

In terms of geography, the global bakery packaging market has been divided into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global bakery packaging market during the forecast period. The markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth during the same period, owing to factors such as changing lifestyles of the population in the region. Developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel sales of bakery product in the respective countries. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period.

Bakery Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global bakery packaging market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi, Brow Packaging, Genpak, LLC, Reynolds Group Holdings, Sydney Packaging, WestRock, Benson Box, As Food Packaging and NAPCO. The bakery packaging market is fragmented, owing to the presence of local and various multinational companies. Key players are also emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions of local players to increase the product portfolio and penetrate their business into emerging countries. Additionally, companies are increasing their product line to acquire new customers as well as to retain existing customers.

