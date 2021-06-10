Bakery and Confectionery application continues its Dominance in Flaxseed Based Eggs Market 2020 to 2030

The food industry is experiencing a drastic shift as most of the consumers are inclining towards vegan diet. This is facilitated with the outbreak of various bird diseases such as bird flu that has been causing a downfall in the demand of egg. Shifting of consumers from eggs to its substitutes is motivated by various factors such as allergies, dietary preferences, ethical reason and environmental concern. These key factors likely to boost flaxseed based eggs market.

Flaxseed provides beneficial nutrients such as lignans and fiber, alpha-linolenic (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid. It act as a fat substitute in recipes which is proving to be major factor to rise demand of flaxseed based eggs market. Consuming flaxseed may help to protect against breast cancer, preventing hot flashes, improving blood sugar and protecting against radiation which likely to expand flaxseed based egg market.

Bakery and Confectionery application continues its Dominance in Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

The bakery and confectionery segment is the prominent segment for flaxseed based eggs market. Flaxseed possess several functional properties such as emulsification, flavour-enhancing and foaming which makes it highly demanded egg substitute. Moreover, the bakery and confectionery segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Flaxseed Based Eggs Market: Segmentation

Flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into different parts based on the product form, product type, application and distribution channel. On basis of product form, ground flaxseed accounts for the major share of flaxseed based eggs market due to the convenience of adding in stuff. Bakery and confectionary segment dominates flaxseed based eggs market.

Based on product type, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

Golden Flaxseed

Brown Flaxseed

Based on application, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

Bakery and Confectioneries

Sauces

Dressings and Spreads

Pet food

Based on distribution channel, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

Modern Trade Channel

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other

North America holds Prominent Share in Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

North America lead the flaxseed eggs based market with more than one third of market share. North America is the most lucrative marketplace with United States leading the regional market. The large portion of the country is adopting a vegan culture and healthy diet owing to increase the demand for flaxseed based eggs market. Besides this, change in lifestyle of the population in the North America is creating profitable opportunities for the flaxseed based eggs market.

Due to significant flaxseed consumers, Europe as well as Middle East and Africa region is expected to register the significant incremental growth in flaxseed based eggs market. East Asia and South Asia region is expected to show promising growth in flaxseed based eggs market due to rising awareness on flaxseed benefits. Countries like India and China with growing population are emerging as prominent importers of flaxseeds.

Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

Owing to Covid-19 impact consumers are shifting their preferences towards vegan food and vegetarian food which likely to positively impact on flaxseed based eggs. Various health benefits and affordable prices is attracting consumers which likely to push the market. This will lead to positive growth in flaxseed based eggs market.

