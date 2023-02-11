Baizhu, Kaveh, and Genshin Impact 3.6 release date speculation: Everything leaked so far

There are already a number of Genshin Influence 3.6 leaks, though Model 3.5 is but to debut. Such leaks normally cowl Baizhu, Kaveh, and different matters associated to these characters. There isn’t any assure that these rumors are 100% correct, even exterior the same old “topic to alter” disclosures.

The present speculated launch date for Genshin Influence 3.6 is April 12, 2023, for the next causes:

Trendy Model Updates are likely to final 42 days.

Model 3.5 is rumored to begin on March 1, 2023.

Including 42 days to March 1, 2023, offers gamers April 12, 2023.

Remember the fact that April 12, 2023, is simply the estimated date, as HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed something but.

Genshin Influence 3.6 leak spherical up (Baizhu, Kaveh, and extra)

Kaveh is playable, Dendro Claymore. No reliable leaks / data indicating his release timeline at the moment. Common speculation puts him in 3.6 with Baizhu, but there's nothing to support this yet.

Here’s a fast rundown of the present Genshin Influence 3.6 leaks:

Baizhu has been generally said to be playable on this replace by leakers like Uncle Lu.

There may be one other new playable character deliberate for this replace.

Kaveh is usually alleged to be playable on this replace, with a number of leakers (like Tao) stating that he will likely be pullable.

There are no gameplay movies or screenshots for these leaks.

Remember the fact that Uncle Lu’s authentic leaks have been principally correct, corresponding to:

Nahida was in 3.2

Wanderer was in 3.3

Alhaitham was in 3.4 (though this leak got here after an authentic one which was unsuitable about there being no 5-star characters on this replace)

Dehya will likely be in 3.5

Thus, it is logical to imagine that Baizhu will likely be in Genshin Influence 3.6. It’s unknown which section of the replace will characteristic him or Kaveh. If both of them is within the first banner, their launch date can be round April 12, 2023. Moreover, Could 3, 2023, can be the anticipated date for the second section of Occasion Needs.

Baizhu leaks

This previous deleted Tweet incorporates some related info (Picture through @WaffelGI)

It was recognized by late October 2022 that Baizhu would have a censored outfit within the Chinese language model of Genshin Influence 3.6. There may be additionally some code to sign that this previous leak is true, based mostly on the next:

“Avatar_Male_Catalyst_BaizhuerCostumeWic”

Be aware that characters with censored outfits, like Mona, additionally embrace the “Wic” half on the finish of their file names. Thus, it is doubtless that this previous fan-favorite Dendro character may also obtain an alternate outfit.

It’s at the moment unknown what that pores and skin would possibly seem like within the recreation. There are a number of package leaks for Baizhu in Genshin Influence 3.6, however none are credible, and some even contradict each other.

On the very least, gamers know he is a Dendro Catalyst consumer.

Kaveh leaks

Kaveh has been leaked to be a Dendro Claymore 4-star character, in keeping with present Genshin Influence 3.6 rumors. Like Baizhu, there are no credible leaks concerning his moveset. Some NGA posts declare that he will likely be help for Alhaitham as he can improve Regular Assault Velocity, but there isn’t a concrete proof.

Vacationers ought to wait till the three.6 beta begins. That’s when the gameplay movies will begin leaking, together with full-text documentation of what every potential does and different info like Ascension Supplies. To not point out, these leaks will verify if Kaveh will even be playable on this Model Replace or not.

