Baggage Handling System Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2029

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Introduction

The baggage handling system is a type of conveyor system which helps to transport the baggage from the location at check in where the baggage is loaded into the transportation vehicle to the place where the passenger luggage claim area.

The primary function of the baggage is to transfer the baggage to the correct location. In addition, the system serves functions such as tracking, counting, automatic tag reader, load balancing, solving overlapping of bags, and detection of bag jams. This system of baggage handling uses different technology for the baggage handling process, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and barcode System.

