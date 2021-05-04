Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2019 – 2027 Aseptic Filling Technology in Bag-in-box Packaging Machines to Become More Popular for Food Processing

Aseptic Filling Technology in Bag-in-box Packaging Machines to Become More Popular for Food Processing

The global bag-in-box packaging machine market was valued at US$ 119.9 million in 2018. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Bag-in-box packaging machines are capable of filling plastic pillow bags of capacity 1.5 liters to 25 liters or more. Automatic bag-in-box packaging machines are in high demand as they help increase the production quantity for any kind of beverage to aid the escalating demand. Bag-in-box is extensively used in the packaging of processed fruit juice and dairy products during the aseptic process. Pasteurized products packed in bag-in-box format are shelf stable and require no refrigeration. The low carbon foot print and extended shelf life of aseptic bag-in-box packaging machines offer more sustainable choices of packaging for various industries including dairy, juice, liquid eggs, and non-food items including certain chemicals and motor oil.

Aseptic filling technology in bag-in-box packaging machine is mostly preferred than the non-aseptic filling technology. Aseptic filling technology increases the shelf life of the product packed inside and hence, is more popular than non-aseptic filling technology in bag-in-box packaging machine. Beverages will continue to represent over half of the global aseptic packaging market. Beverage aseptic packaging is expected to benefit from output growth along with increasing applications. This is due to cost effective and sustainability benefits of aseptic packaging. Aseptic packaging is also gaining traction in the food packaging market and is mostly driven by the availability of low particulate and pump-able food.

A bag-in-box container takes up only 5% of the space that a pail occupies when disposed of. The wine industry has witnessed a paradigm shift, since bag-in-box is introduced. Moreover, juice and other beverages to follow similar trend in the next half of the decade. Alcoholic beverages segment in bag-in-box market are expected to grow, owing to the wide range of practical benefits offered by the bag-in-box packaging machine technology.

Key companies functioning in the global bag-in-box packaging machine market are Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Packaging Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Triangle Package Machinery Co., ABCO Automation, Inc, Rovema GmbH, IC Filling Systems, Sacmi Imola S.C, Voran Maschinen GmbH, TORR Industries, Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH, Flexifill Ltd, Terlet BV, and Gossamer Packaging Machinery.

