Bag-in-Box Containers Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players -Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Scholle IPN; CDF Corporation; Vine Valley Ventures LLC

Global bag-in-box containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demand for innovative methods of environmental-friendly packaging that offer various other protective benefits.

Bag-in-box containers are the outermost layer of packaging in a bag-in-box packaging product, which is responsible for protection of the inner layer of bag. This container includes the bag which holds the contents and also has an opening in which a tap is protruded for disposing the contents. This packaging system is majorly utilized for liquids, although certain different application areas are also emerging with growing innovations provided by the various market players.

Increasing preference of bag-in-box packaging solutions over rigid packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus of various manufacturing organizations to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on adopting better environmental packaging products amid presence of various regulations regarding the impact on the environment can also act as a market driver

High demand for these packaging solutions from the food & beverage as well as industrial products industry will also drive the market growth

Availability of various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics),

End-Use (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Cosmetics & Personal Care),

Capacity (Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres)

In March 2019, DS Smith’s “Rapak” brand announced the expansion of their bag-in-box packaging capabilities with the installation of a sixth production line at the facility located in Bulgaria. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for bag-in-box packaging systems from the various consumers

In January 2017, DS Smith announced that they had completed the acquisition of Parish Manufacturing, Inc. Parish Manufacturing is operating out of Indianapolis, Indiana, United States and deals in the manufacturing and supply of bag-in-box systems for different liquid variants. Their business operations will be integrated under the DS Smith’s “Rapak” brand, and will complement the business operations of DS Smith’s in the North America region

Chapter 1 Bag-in-Box Containers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bag-in-Box Containers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bag-in-Box Containers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Bag-in-Box Containers Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

