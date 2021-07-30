Baerbock: Next school year must be «crisis-proof» | free press

Berlin (dpa) – To ensure that children and young people do not have to miss classes and community again this fall because of Corona, the Greens believe that schools must now be made safe quickly with air filters and testing strategies.

It is important “that the next school year be crisis-proof,” Chancellor Annalena Baerbock said at an online press conference on Friday.

The prime minister should promise that nurseries and schools will only be taken after all other measures by any new measures that may be necessary to contain the pandemic, the party chairman demanded. In the event of a fourth wave, school and daycare closures should only be seen as a “last resort” from the Greens’ perspective. Children who do not have a good learning environment at home must continue to have the opportunity to learn under supervision even after school has closed.

The Greens do not want to shake off the general responsibility of the states for school education. According to her, the coordination between the different levels of government should be better than before. The just presented “impulse memorandum for a national education offensive” states: “The municipalities, the federated entities and the federal government must henceforth jointly bear the responsibility of making schools the most beautiful and modern places in the country.” and no pots of federal funds for school building and renovation that are then not used by poor municipalities, which have no administrative staff.

In the long run, it’s not so much about pumping more money into education, says Baerbock. It’s far more important that the money gets where it’s needed most: in primary schools and with children from poor families, Baerbock said. With a new Education and Participation Act, the Greens want to ensure that children who are entitled to learning support and other forms of support actually receive it.

The Greens also support the creation of a federal agency for digital education. This should be a central “point of contact and contact” for all schools. The application for funds from the federal digital pact must be simplified for school boards. With the digital pact for schools, the federal government wants to support equipping schools with computer technology from 2019 to 2024 with 6.5 billion euros. At the end of 2020, almost 1.4 billion euros had been approved nationally, but only a small part of it was actually spent.