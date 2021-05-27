Baerbock justifies special payments – Union for Greens | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has admitted she was involved in the decision on special payments.

In the ARD talk show “Maischberger”, Baerbock said on Wednesday evening on the note of moderator Sandra Maischberger that with the decision of the federal administration herself, she had approved the Christmas bonus: “Yes, because – unlike other parties, we handle this very differently – Party leaders who are also in the Bundestag, like me, do not pay a salary. We pay nothing for lectures given or receive any income from third parties.” Christmas bonuses are paid to everyone, including all employees. This also applies to a corona bonus.

“I was annoyed by my mistake”

Baerbock had reported additional payments of more than 25,000 euros to the Bundestag administration, which she had received in recent years as the chairman of her own party. Most of it consisted of Christmas bonuses. But this also included a corona-related special payment of 1500 euros from December 2020. “Of course I was very annoyed by my mistake,” Baerbock said on the talk show. At the same time, she confirmed that the Christmas bonus was always correctly taxed. But she didn’t have on screen that she should also have reported it to the President of the Bundestag.

At the suggestion of entrepreneur Frank Thelen to donate the corona bonus to aid organization “Ein Herz für Kinder”, which he would then double, Baerbock did not agree. The Greens leader pointed out that at the end of the year she always donates a significant portion of her special payments in very different ways, including to children and families. “But I don’t believe in it. I cleaned myself up by making a deal now,” emphasized Baerbock.

Union passes Greens

In a new poll, the Union is once again in front of the Greens. In an online poll by the YouGov polling station, the union came in at 26 percent, followed by the Greens at 22 percent. To the question “If there are a general election next Sunday, which party would you vote for?” 15 percent responded with the SPD, 12 percent said the FDP, 11 percent the AfD, and 7 percent the left.

In evaluating the political work of the top candidates, the current SPD Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz come out on top. 21 percent of those surveyed rated their political work as reasonably good, 8 percent as very good. In second place is FDP leader Christian Lindner with 18 and 8 percent respectively. This is followed by the designated Green Chancellor candidate and party leader Annalena Baerbock with 17 and 8 percent, respectively, and the Union candidate and CDU party leader Armin Laschet with 18 and 5 percent, respectively.