Baerbock: Husband takes care of the kids when the election win | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has announced that, in the event of her election victory, her husband will take full care of the two children they have together.

“The responsibility of the Chancellor’s office means that you are available day and night. I can also do that because my husband would take full parental leave in the business, “said the 40-year-old of” Bild am Sonntag. ” .

Baerbock emphasized that her partner was already responsible for the upbringing and housekeeping: “My husband takes full responsibility and works from home. He’s been working fewer hours in recent years, because I often go out early in the morning and come home in the evening, ”she said. In the final phase of the election campaign, he will take a break from August and be completely at home, “also to be there as a father when our youngest daughter goes to school”.

In Baerbock’s words, her husband had the right to veto the decision to become chancellor, “because all of this changes our entire family life.” Holefleisch currently works as a lobbyist at the Post. If his wife becomes chancellor or minister after the federal election, he will have to change jobs: “If I accept a government office, it is very clear that my husband will not continue his work there,” Baerbock said.

