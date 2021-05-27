Baerbock: Greens against arms transfers to war zones | Free press

Baerbock, a candidate for green chancellor, has emphasized that her party is positioning itself against arms transfers. Co-boss Habeck had previously caused a sensation with comments about the conflict in Ukraine.

Berlin (dpa) – Green leader Annalena Baerbock has reiterated that her party rejects arms deliveries to war zones. “It is also in our program, and we both see that as party leaders,” she said on Wednesday evening in the ARD program “Maischberger. The week”.

Co-boss Robert Habeck had previously caused a stir with demands for arms transfers to Ukraine. On Tuesday, shortly before a visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine, he spoke out in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine. “In my opinion, Ukraine can hardly be denied defense and self-defense weapons, defensive weapons,” he told Deutschlandfunk.

Wednesday morning he explained his comments. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, he cited “night vision goggles, reconnaissance equipment, ammunition clearance, medical transport aircraft” as examples of his question. But these are not weapons. German arms control does not distinguish between offensive and defensive weapons.

Confusion about the interview with Deutschlandfunk

When asked by moderator Sandra Maischberger about Habeck’s original demand for arms deliveries, Green Chancellor Baerbock’s designated candidate initially said, “He didn’t say that.” She then stated that Habeck had applied for support from the OSCE mission in Ukraine and that this was also specified on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday morning. “This morning, Robert Habeck made it very clear that it is not about defensive weapons, but – as we have already made clear recently – about ammunition clearance, the recovery of wounded, civilians, with armored vehicles and also the issue of OSCE support. Mission. “

Habeck had not commented on the OSCE mission in the radio interview on Wednesday morning. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been present in Ukraine with an unarmed observer mission since spring 2014.

Baerbock was referring to an interview she gave to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung a few weeks ago in which she spoke about the difficult conditions for the mission on the ground. This mission could not do its job, said Baerbock of «Maischberger», «because, for example, an OSCE drone was recently shot down». Something has to happen. “That’s why we need air defense support.” Help is also needed in clearing mines.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99