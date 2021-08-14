Baerbock for admission of refugees from Afghanistan | free press

With the advance of the Taliban, the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates dramatically. Chancellor-candidate Baearbock does not want to wait for the EU to take in refugees from the country.

Berlin (AP) – Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is calling for contingents of Afghan refugees in Europe, the US and Canada.

You now have to prepare for “more people to have to leave their country in such a dramatic situation,” she said in the “Interview of the Week” with Deutschlandfunk.

Germany should not wait for all 27 EU countries to agree. It is important to “join forces with the European countries that want it, and especially with the Americans and Canadians, so that we can agree together on clear quota rules”.

The Union political group’s domestic political spokesman Mathias Middelberg (CDU) disagreed. The demand to take a large number of Afghan refugees into the European Union was incorrect, he told the German news agency. “The EU’s commitment should focus primarily on hosting refugees in the region.” As in the case of Syria, this could include support for Turkey or joint action with the country.

“It sends the wrong signals when the Greens immediately demand the acceptance of all refugees in Germany or the EU in any conflict in the world – especially since the willingness to take in refugees is now very limited across the EU,” said Middelberg. He pointed out that in Germany more than 12,000 people apply for asylum every month and that almost two-thirds of Syrians in this country live in whole or in part on Hartz IV.