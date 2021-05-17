Baerbock defends advance at close range | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – CDU boss Armin Laschet has clearly opposed the demands of the Greens and the SPD to abolish short-haul flights and make cheap holiday flights more expensive.

These claims are populist and “without any effect on climate policy,” he said in Berlin on Monday to green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and her SPD counterpart Olaf Scholz. Baerbock defended their advance.

Over the weekend, Baerbock had said “Bild am Sonntag”: “There should be no more short haul flights in perspective.” Even cheap prices like 29 euros for Mallorca flights should no longer exist if you take climate policy seriously. Scholz had previously told ProSieben that it would take action against cheap flights and set a lower price limit.

The Green leader made it clear that her party wants to strengthen the railways as an alternative to short-haul flights. “The focus must be on expanding the railway,” said Baerbock in Berlin. A shorter frequency is needed, especially for long-distance connections and also for more night trains in Europe and especially in regions bordering Germany. She did not call for a ban on short-haul flights. “It doesn’t work at all.”

Laschert said of Baerbock’s interview: “This is of course another typically green idea. Anything you want to have a populist effect should be banned. “What’s a short distance?” Asks the Union candidate for chancellor. “How is she going to ban that? With what legal means? “You have to be able to get from A to B quickly.” And if you can do it faster by train, people will use the train. ”The Greens must be willing to change planning legislation and approval procedures so that it no longer 20-25 years before a new railway line is ready.

“When in doubt, a price increase from 50 to 60 euros will hit a low-income earner who takes such a holiday trip once a year,” says Laschet. “The fact that the SPD is saying goodbye to ordinary people with such populist demands really amazes me.”

Baerbock admitted that expansion projects can take a long time. That is why it is important to think about concrete steps in the field of climate protection. To make train travel more attractive in the near future, the train path prices can, for example, also be lowered. Reforms in urban planning legislation can also accelerate construction projects. Baerbock did not want her demands to be perceived as socially unjust. “Anyone can still fly on vacation,” she emphasized. Especially families with children, who have less income and who want to travel during the holidays, rarely benefit from cheap tickets anyway.