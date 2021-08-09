Baerbock bids farewell to the “fossil status quo” | free press

Hildesheim (dpa) – With calls for more speed in climate protection, the green leadership has ushered in the hot phase of the election campaign. During the opening event of her tour across Germany, Chancellor-candidate Annalena Baerbock called in Hildesheim on Monday to say goodbye to the “fossil status quo”.

In view of the money flowing in to stimulate the economy in the Corona crisis, Baerbock said: “If we take billions now, I want us to use them for clean energy.” The federal election on September 26 was a targeted election, according to police called Baerbock for the 850 spectators.

Global warming as the most pressing issue for the next two decades has so far not played a large enough role in the election campaign, said party leader Robert Habeck. “The election campaign has so far been way, way below its capabilities.” He explained: “We say climate protection, but the climate doesn’t need our protection.” Those who protect the climate protect the open and free society. There is “not a day to lose”.

Other parties criticized the Greens’ proposals, but did not put their own concepts on the table. “We can no longer ignore the fact that business as usual and laissez-faire determine the style of this election campaign,” Habeck emphasized. However, the major changes that are needed require social cohesion and fair politics. “Climate policy has a social dimension.”

Competitors are only seriously interested in social issues when it comes to climate protection, Baerbock said. “Nobody in the world prevents you from making a good social policy”, which, among other things, called for a minimum wage of twelve euros per hour. Investments in social cohesion are important, for which the debt brake must be relaxed.

According to federal director and head of the election campaign Michael Kellner, the Greens want to keep winning the chancellery. It was kind of “a messy way,” he said. Yet his party had never been 20 percent in the polls before the federal election. “We want to make the improbable possible and lead the next government,” Kellner said.

After Baerbock was nominated as chancellor in April, the Greens overtook the CDU/CSU, even overtaking them by up to 28 percent in individual studies. After incorrect information in Baerbock’s curriculum vitae, late reported special payments and text similarities between her book and other texts, the values ​​fell again. Baerbock also briefly referred to her own mistakes in her speech.

During their campaign tour, Baerbock and Habeck aim to have made more than 90 site visits by the end of September. Two days before the federal elections, on September 24, the two party leaders want to end the tour together – in Düsseldorf actually, the seat of government of the Chancellor’s candidate and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). Baerbock already has appointments in Bochum and Duisburg on Tuesday.