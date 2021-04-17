Baerbock and Habeck Nominated for Federal Elections | Free press

Monday is the day of the decision on the K question with the Greens. Before that, both chancellor candidates warm up at their home association nomination events.

Potsdam / Steinbergkirche (dpa) – Shortly before the decision on the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor, the two party leaders in question were nominated for the federal election.

The Brandenburg Greens made Annalena Baerbock their top candidate with 106 out of 109 delegates at a state party conference. Robert Habeck was nominated as a direct candidate by the district associations of Flensburg and Schleswig-Flensburg in northern Schleswig-Holstein with 72 out of 73 votes.

In his speech, the 51-year-old made it clear that the Greens were claiming power. “I want to lead the Greens in government,” he said. Germany has not been ruled by the Greens for too long. “That was not good.”

The Green Board wants to nominate Baerbock or Habeck for the candidacy for chancellor on Monday. The two party leaders wanted to reach an agreement in advance. Then a party congress must approve from 11 to 13 June, but this – regardless of the nomination – is considered certain.

The persistently high poll numbers since the fall of 2018 have led the party to nominate a candidate for chancellor for the first time in its history. The Greens are currently the second strongest force behind the CDU / CSU and ahead of the SPD, steady at over 20 percent. The federal elections will take place on September 26.

Baerbock had already been elected as a direct candidate for the Greens in the highly competitive constituency of Potsdam 61 before being elected as the top candidate in Brandenburg. There she takes on the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. “We want to win the alliance’s first green direct mandate in East Germany,” said Baerbock.

