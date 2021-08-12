Badly rated Autobahn app costs millions | free press

1.2 million euros was owed for an application from the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management to provide information about accidents and diversions. The feedback from users is devastating – the criticism from the Greens is harsh.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government has spent about 1.2 million euros developing the Autobahn app, which will be available for three weeks.

The Federal Ministry of Transport said in its answer to a parliamentary question to the German news agency that the costs were “for the commissioning of external services”. The spokesman for the transport policy of the Green Group, Stefan Gelbhaar, spoke of a million dollar bankruptcy: “More than a million euros for an app without any added value – that is a farce and therefore a matter for the Court of Auditors.”

The new service app from the highway company is intended to provide motorists with information about road works, detours or accident locations via smartphones. In the week after publication, it was downloaded about 180,000 times, according to the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management.

Its poor content and lack of navigation features give it an extremely poor user rating in the Google Play Store with an average of 2.2 out of 5 points.