Bad week for Africa: corona deaths rise sharply | free press

The arrest of an ex-president is causing chaos in South Africa and the corona figures are also rising rapidly. Unfortunately, the pandemic situation is also critical in many other African countries.

Cape Town (dpa) – On the African continent, the number of deaths from corona diseases has risen by 43 percent within a week.

“This increase is the fastest the continent has ever seen,” World Health Organization (WHO) Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday. The lack of oxygen equipment and spare beds in intensive care units are therefore the main reasons for the rapid increase. This is a clear warning that hospitals on the continent have reached their limit, Moeti said.

According to the WHO, the corona death rate on the continent is 2.6 percent, while the global average is 2.2 percent. The majority of all deaths were recorded in Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia, Moeti said. The number of reported infections has also risen by a million cases in the past month. The so-called third wave is mainly driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is currently detected in 21 of the 55 African countries. According to the WHO, the alpha variant of the virus is circulating in 35 countries, while the beta variant is present in 30 countries in Africa.

More than six million infections have been documented in Africa, of which more than 153,000 have been fatal, according to the African Union Health Organization. So far, only 18 million people on the continent with a total population of 1.2 billion have been vaccinated against Covid-19.