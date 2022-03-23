Bad Vegan – Everything you need to know about the Netflix True Crime Series!!

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary series, Bad Vegan, is all the rage right now, and for good reason: there’s a great real-life story behind it all.

The show was made by the executive producer of Tiger King, one of the best true crime shows on Netflix, and the director of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. You can already guess how crazy the show will be, and we’re ready for it. We think it might be the strangest real story we’ve ever heard.

During the middle of March of 2022, Netflix started airing the four-part series. You can now watch it in its entirety. The trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud and Fugitives, as well as the true story behind it.

How do you find out what Netflix’s true crime show “Bad Vegan” is all about?

Sarma Melngailis, the star chef at New York’s best raw vegan restaurant, is the subject of a new documentary. It tells the story of how her empire fell apart when she met Shane Fox on Twitter. Fox, like the Tinder Swindler, promised her the world and then wrecked her life, just like the Tinder Swindler.

It all started in 2011 when Melngailis saw Fox on Twitter. He asked her for money and even said that if she agreed, her pet dog would live forever. As the two became closer, she began to spend money on her business because she thought he could change her life and make all of her dreams come true.

Later, the couple wed. They took about $2 million worth of money from the restaurant and its employees, and they went on the run from the police for a year. Because they were wanted for fraud and breaking labor rules in 2015, no one noticed them at all, even though they were wanted. Then in 2016, they were found at a Tennessee motel when Fox ordered pizza under his real name, Anthony Strangis, which brought the police right to the two of them.

According to reviews, Bad Vegan is “interesting,”

The reviews for Bad Vegan seem to be good. “Fascinating storey,” Variety said, adding that the “astonishing combination of facts the video manages to show is not for nothing, and anyone interested in hearing level-headed people recount watching their boss break down will be persuaded by the video’s story. ”

According to TV Guide, the show has a “juicy” story that is “tastier than other scam-based options.” Sarma Melngailis, a true-crime documentary on Netflix, is one of the best Netflix shows in recent memory. It also says the show is “one of Netflix’s best true-crime documentaries.”

