bad news for the most impatient gamers

In more or less the near future, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be released, the sequel to the popular Breath of the Wild. After an initial trailer that looks like a simple endorsement, Nintendo repeated the experience of the previous E3 with new images that revealed the gameplay. But be careful, these pictures can be the last to be shared for a long time.

a long awaited release

Nintendo regularly raises the floor via Nintendo Direct to share information about its various productions. E3 was a particularly important moment for the publisher, and the eyes of the most impatient fans were on his presentation. And to the delight of fans of The Legend of Zelda, previously unknown images of the sequel to Breath of the Wild have been revealed. New strength, new decor or even a new hairstyle, these pictures have already let a lot of ink flow.

While those in a hurry are impatient to discover more, an insider comes to calm their excitement. The latter, known as Samus Hunter, didn’t hesitate to share his information, especially those related to the publisher’s next Nintendo Direct, which was slated for the month of September. Nintendo would take the opportunity to talk about many of its projects, but not necessarily the Breath of the Wild sequel. As the insider points out, “I doubt there’s any news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, other than a little message telling us we’ll be seeing more in the coming months.”

Unless plans change for Splatoon 3, marketing for the title should begin around this time.

I doubt any news about the Zelda BotW sequel other than a little announcement that we’ll be seeing it in a couple of months.

As new announcements, a Kirby project is very likely.

July 27, 2021

Logical information, especially since Nintendo revealed a lot of pictures during the last E3. It’s hard to believe that the Japanese giant will soon be showering fans with unpublished pictures. In addition, this new Nintendo Direct offers the opportunity to share details on current projects and reveal new versions at the same time. It remains to be seen what this Nintendo Direct is made up of. In addition, the publisher still has to confirm its publication. Answer in the next few weeks.